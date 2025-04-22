Tuyển Product Marketing MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 2 USD

JOB PURPOSE:

- Provide effective legal consultation and support for the Company\'s operations, ensuring that all documents and records are subject to legal review and comply with applicable laws and regulations, as well as with the Company’s internal rules on authority and delegation.

- Participate in resolving pre-litigation complaints and carry out arbitration and court proceedings, among others, to protect the Company’s lawful rights and interests.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Legal Consultation and Support

- Provide legal consultation and support upon request from Business Units/Departments and/or as assigned by the Head of Legal Department;

- Draft internal management procedures, standard contract templates, power of attorney documents, and other correspondences addressed to individuals;

- Update, disseminate, and deliver training on legal knowledge and guidance on the application of laws directly related to the Company’s business operations (e.g., Tax Law, Insurance Business Law, Enterprise Law, Civil Procedure Code, Commercial Arbitration Law, etc.);

Legal Risk Management and Dispute Prevention

- Review and assess legal risks and potential disputes in connection with: