Tuyển Product Marketing QBE Insurance (Vietnam) Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

QBE Insurance (Vietnam) Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/04/2025
QBE Insurance (Vietnam) Ltd

Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại QBE Insurance (Vietnam) Ltd

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Phòng 1302A, tầng 13, tòa nhà Metropolitan, 235 Đồng Khởi, Quận I, TP. Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Supporting Roles:
• Ensure all risk and compliance related incidents and issues are escalated, investigated, and resolved.
• Maintain an effective risk and compliance framework and policies.
• Document all processes in a standard format and ensure accessibility.
• Keep training and knowledge up to date, including regulatory updates.
• Assist in resolving issues from auditors and local regulators.
• Undertake special investigations and projects when required.
• Establish and maintain efficient relationships between Regional Risk & Compliance teams and local team.
• Analyse incidents, issues, and Key Risk Indicator trends.
• Review, analyse, and make recommendations on compliance reviews.
• Collaborate internally and externally to deliver excellent customer service and identify compliance risks.
• Work and report to local regulators for all Risk and Compliance matters.
• Other duties from the General Director from time to time.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Minimum 5 years experience in the same or related position in insurance industry.
• Good in English both verbal and writing.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

QBE Insurance (Vietnam) Ltd

QBE Insurance (Vietnam) Ltd

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Unit 1302A, 13/F, The Metropolitan, 235 Dong Khoi Street, District 1, HCMC, Vietnam

