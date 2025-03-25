Tuyển Project Manager CBRE (Vietnam) Co.,ltd - HCM Branch làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Areas of Interest:

Full-time Interns/Graduate

In joining CBRE Vietnam Project Management’s (Turner and Townsend) Next Generation Cohort, you will be shaping the future of Real Estate. You will have excellent training and mentoring from industry experts and specialists, who will share invaluable knowledge and experience with you. You will be a part of a wider team of like-minded professionals whom you will develop within your career. We give you the opportunity to work on world-class projects with an unmatched portfolio of clients so that you gain the knowledge, skills, and ability to become the future leaders and our Next Generation of CBRE.

Description:

This internship/graduate program is specifically designed for graduates who are interested in specializing in the built environment and advisory services. The purpose of this position is to provide support to the Operation Manager in sales and solutions, pitching and other operational aspects.

As part of this program, you will have the opportunity to work within our Project Management department and engage in 3-month rotations across our Occupier, Developer, and Industrial & Logistics projects. These rotations are designed to expose you to a diverse range of experiences, allowing you to work on different projects in various sectors. Through these rotations, you will gain hands-on experience and develop a well-rounded skill set in project management. This immersive learning experience will equip you with the necessary tools and knowledge to excel.

