Tuyển Project Manager FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Head Office
- HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
The Strategic Project Manager will be in charge of the execution of relevant strategic initiatives and projects, ensuring that projects meet deadlines, stay within budget, and adhere to quality standards, ultimately contributing to the overall success and strategic goals of the company.
He/ She also offers advisory services to management in identifying opportunities for business growth, developing strategic plans, and driving initiatives that enhance the company's competitive position
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
THE JOB:
. Monitor the project management/governance framework and ensure the required standards, reporting system are implemented for project management.
· Act as a project manager under the Project Management Office (PMO).
· Assist Local Senior Management and their DRs to build realistic project plans in terms of timing, human resources, targets, etc.
· Work with Group transformation office when required to deliver and localize Governance Policy as well as manage other Group-led projects.
· Assist in the development of FWD’s project management excellence
Tại FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
