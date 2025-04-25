Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH NFJ DIGITAL SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Lakeview 1 - 19 Tố Hữu, P.Thủ Thiêm, TP.Thủ Đức, Quận 2, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Project Planning and Execution:

Lead the planning and implementation of projects.

Define project scope, goals, and deliverables.

Team Management:

Coordinate internal resources and stakeholders for the execution of projects.

Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within scope, and within budget.

Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders.

Client Communication and Negotiation:

Establish and maintain relationships with clients and stakeholders to manage project scope, budget, and timelines.

Communicate project expectations to team members and stakeholders.

Risk Management:

Develop risk mitigation strategies and implement solutions to ensure project success.

Quality Assurance:

Ensure the delivery of high-quality projects that meet or exceed client expectations.

Conduct project evaluations and assess results.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience:

Minimum 3+ years of project management experience, particularly in website development and SaaS products.

Proven track record of managing successful projects from initiation to completion.

Skills:

Fluent in English, with excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Strong negotiation skills with the ability to influence and persuade stakeholders.

Proficient in project management software and tools.

Education:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Business Administration, or a related field. PMP certification is a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NFJ DIGITAL SOLUTIONS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working in a dynamic, friendly, and supportive environment

A culture that encourages and rewards innovation

Opportunities to work on exciting projects from international clients based in the UK, Australia, United States, Germany, and South-East Asia & more!

Working hours: 9AM - 6PM from Monday - Friday

Location: Lakeview 1 - 19 To Huu, Thu Thiem Ward, Thu Duc City, HCMC.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NFJ DIGITAL SOLUTIONS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin