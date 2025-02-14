Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH THE DRAGON TRIP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are a leading youth travel company. We are a family of brands create culturally enriching, off-the-beaten-track, and educational adventures for travelers and students alike. Across all our brands, our mission is the same: to expand minds through transformative travel experiences.

The role:

As part of our continued growth, we are seeking a Financial Analyst to support our financial planning and decision-making processes. This role will be instrumental in analyzing financial data, forecasting trends, and providing insights to optimize business performance across our brands. The ideal candidate will have a keen eye for detail, strong analytical skills, and the ability to translate complex financial information into actionable recommendations. By joining our team, you will play a key role in ensuring the financial health and strategic growth of us as we continue to deliver transformative travel experiences worldwide.

Key Responsibilities:

Financial Planning and Analysis:

• Develop and maintain financial models to forecast company performance and identify key financial trends.

• Conduct variance analysis and provide explanations for budget-to-actual discrepancies.

• Assist in the preparation of annual budgets, cash flow reporting, quarterly forecasts, and long-term financial plans.