Tuyển Sale Executive thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 412 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are looking forward to building a professional team whose members are having positive and dynamic-driven mindsets. We are seeking the position of Sales & Marketing Executive who will closely support the line manager to deliver best results for those key tasks as below:

Maintain customer relationships, tracking sales data, and creating performance reports. Conducting market research to identify selling possibilities and evaluate customer needs Actively seeking out new sales opportunities through cold calling, networking and social media Setting up meetings with potential clients and listening to their wishes and concerns Prepare and deliver appropriate presentations on products and services Create frequent reviews and reports with sales and financial data Ensure the availability of stock for sales and demonstrations Participate on behalf of the company in exhibitions or conferences Negotiate/close deals and handle complaints or objections Collaborate with team members to achieve better results Gather feedback from customers or prospects and share with internal teams Other responsibilities under CEO & Manager’ requirements

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Proven experience as a Sales Executive or relevant role Proficiency in English Excellent knowledge of MS Office Thorough understanding of marketing and negotiating techniques Fast learner and passion for sales Self-motivated with a results-driven approach Aptitude in delivering attractive presentations

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BEACON ASIA MEDIA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Work in a young, dynamic, and friendly environment together with supportive individuals Develop your knowledge and skills in the international working environment for your future career path Compulsory insurance: Social – Health - Unemployment insurance as per Labor Law Enjoy additional medical care (accident, healthcare insurance, life insurance) Take part in company events (happy hours, teambuilding, company trip, ...) Enjoy pantry in the company (snack, coffee, ...) Annual leave 12 - 16 full-paid days Complementary birthday leave

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BEACON ASIA MEDIA

