Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Eureka Blue Sky (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Eureka Blue Sky (Vietnam)
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 54, Tòa nhà Bitexco Financial Tower, 45 Ngô Đức Kế, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương 14 - 16 Triệu
• Provide comprehensive administrative support to the Director and team members, ensuring smooth and efficient office operations.
• Assist in arranging the Director\'s working schedule, coordinating meetings with partners and clients, and managing tasks related to back office documentation.
• Prepare and organize essential documents, reports, and presentations to facilitate business activities effectively.
• Support communication efforts with clients and partners by drafting and responding to emails as required.
• Implement effective time management and planning strategies to enhance daily operations.
• Oversee the management of office supplies and equipment maintenance to create a productive work environment.
• Conduct research and data analysis pertaining to business developments in the Vietnamese market.
Với Mức Lương 14 - 16 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Strong proficiency in time management and prioritization of tasks.
• Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to think critically.
Tại Eureka Blue Sky (Vietnam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
