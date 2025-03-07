Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Eureka Blue Sky (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu

• Provide comprehensive administrative support to the Director and team members, ensuring smooth and efficient office operations.

• Assist in arranging the Director\'s working schedule, coordinating meetings with partners and clients, and managing tasks related to back office documentation.

• Prepare and organize essential documents, reports, and presentations to facilitate business activities effectively.

• Support communication efforts with clients and partners by drafting and responding to emails as required.

• Implement effective time management and planning strategies to enhance daily operations.

• Oversee the management of office supplies and equipment maintenance to create a productive work environment.

• Conduct research and data analysis pertaining to business developments in the Vietnamese market.