Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Kỹ Thuật Và Dịch Vụ Quang Minh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Kỹ Thuật Và Dịch Vụ Quang Minh
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 02/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Kỹ Thuật Và Dịch Vụ Quang Minh

Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Kỹ Thuật Và Dịch Vụ Quang Minh

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 15F, Tower B, Song Da Building, Nam Tu Liem Dist., Hanoi, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Prepare & Manage documents/Contract
- Contact vendor to get quotation for inquiries
- Cost calculation
- Make quotation
- Prepare Input/Output POs
- Arrange international/domestics transportation
- Arrange custom clearance documents
- Prepare delivery documents
- Help troubleshoot problems with customer orders, customer accounts and other related issues
- Other: request from the Manager

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- College/Bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing or related fields.
- From 1+ year experience in sales support position (preferable in industrial/technical sales).
- Proficient in computer software systems including MS Office and MS Excel
- Knowledge of sales practices and the most efficient customer service technique
- Good English writing and fluent speaking

Tại Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Kỹ Thuật Và Dịch Vụ Quang Minh Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Kỹ Thuật Và Dịch Vụ Quang Minh

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Kỹ Thuật Và Dịch Vụ Quang Minh

Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Kỹ Thuật Và Dịch Vụ Quang Minh

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lầu 19, P 1901, TN Saigon Trade Center, 37 Tôn Đức Thắng - Phường Bến Nghé - Quận 1 - TP Hồ Chí Minh.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

