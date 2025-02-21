Tuyển Sales Marketing United Insurance Company Of Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Location: Ho Chi Minh City

Employment: Full-time

Depts: MKT1-KB

United Insurance Company of Vietnam (UIC) is a specializing in Non-life insurance company and was established in 1997 with the Head Office in Ha Noi city and 2 branches in Ho Chi Minh city and Da Nang city. We have achieved sustainable growth in the Vietnam’s non-life insurance market, especially in the Japanese and Korean business community, and we are proud to provide excellent solutions for the insurance risks of individuals and corporations.

We’re looking for a Sales/ Marketing Executive for our team at Ho Chi Minh City to focus and support our potential customers. Your role will be to seek new business opportunities by contacting and developing relationships with our key customers.

We’re looking for a Sales/ Marketing Executive

1. Key responsibility included but unlimited to:

• Develop new businesses on assigned insurance classes / lines by approaching potential clients via proper channels.

• Refer to Underwriting Department to prepare and set up proper terms and conditions for the insurance contracts in compliance to company underwriting guidelines.

• Prepare offer, quotation, negotiate with clients to win insurance contract