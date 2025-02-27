Tuyển Sales Marketing Sunrise Events Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Initiate, cultivate and maintain key corporate/business relationships to facilitate the execution of SEV's events.

• Work closely with internal teams such as the Operation Team and Marketing Team in managing senior-most and secondary relationships leading up to and during event week. This includes sponsors, exhibitors and partners within the ecosystem.

• Develop clear and comprehensive presentation materials for sponsors, and corporate partners.

• Provide effective and timely service to all clients assigned and manage each relationship professionally and profitably.

• Negotiate terms and contracts with key sponsors and partners.

• Communicate progress, client/event feedback and results of business development activities internally as requested.

• Proof all materials prepared by creative, media, studio, print shop and production before presenting to sponsors/partners and ensure other account executives maintain high standards of attention to detail.

• Stay informed on latest industry trends and best practices and share with team members where appropriate.

• Be alert to problems and opportunities that may impact SEV events, project budgets, sponsors and partners.

• Stimulate creative, media and other suppliers to do their best for our sponsors/partners through praise, objective evaluation, constructive criticism, realistic deadlines, etc.