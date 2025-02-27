Tuyển Sales Marketing Sunrise Events Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Sunrise Events Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Sarimi Sala A1, Đường D9, An Lợi Đông, Quận 2, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Initiate, cultivate and maintain key corporate/business relationships to facilitate the execution of SEV's events.
• Work closely with internal teams such as the Operation Team and Marketing Team in managing senior-most and secondary relationships leading up to and during event week. This includes sponsors, exhibitors and partners within the ecosystem.
• Develop clear and comprehensive presentation materials for sponsors, and corporate partners.
• Provide effective and timely service to all clients assigned and manage each relationship professionally and profitably.
• Negotiate terms and contracts with key sponsors and partners.
• Communicate progress, client/event feedback and results of business development activities internally as requested.
• Proof all materials prepared by creative, media, studio, print shop and production before presenting to sponsors/partners and ensure other account executives maintain high standards of attention to detail.
• Stay informed on latest industry trends and best practices and share with team members where appropriate.
• Be alert to problems and opportunities that may impact SEV events, project budgets, sponsors and partners.
• Stimulate creative, media and other suppliers to do their best for our sponsors/partners through praise, objective evaluation, constructive criticism, realistic deadlines, etc.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Sunrise Events Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Sunrise Events Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
