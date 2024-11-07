Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Backend Developer Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR
- Hồ Chí Minh: 10F Mekong Tower, 235 Cong Hoa, Ward 13, Tân Bình
Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Đến 35 Triệu
Participate in outsourcing projects with many large partners as well as develop the company's products.
Build reusable code and libraries to facilitate future use.
Collect and process design and technical requirements.
Participate in the system analysis and design process.
Research and apply new technologies to optimize product development efficiency.
Ensuring that the products produced must run properly and the processing speed must also be optimal for a large number of users.
Improve and improve the quality of existing projects.
Với Mức Lương Đến 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Have at least 4 years of experience with 2 of the following languages: Java, .Net, Python, Ruby on Rail, PHP, NodeJS.
Experienced in Cloud Service (AWS/Azure)
Being able to use English well in communication is an advantage.
Good use of source code management tools: SVN, GIT.
Have knowledge of OOP, UML, Design patterns.
Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
2-month probationary period with 100% salary
Participate in social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance according to labor law regulations
Salary review 2 times/year
13th month salary, bonuses for holidays, Tet, weddings, birthdays,...
Certificate of cost support
Participate in VBI insurance
Parking fee allowance
Seniority allowance, excellent project bonus
Annual travel and vacation according to company policy
Annual health check-up
Clear advancement opportunities
Opportunity to work in partner countries: Japan, Korea, Singapore, Australia...
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
