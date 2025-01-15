Tuyển Social Media Decathlon Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Decathlon Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Floor 5, Pax Sky, 26 Ung Van Khiem St., Ward 25, Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Missions: To best present store experience and product range via words and images
Missions:
Your responsibilities:
- Create, implement, and maintain visual display
- Maintain an organized and visually appealing environment for our customers
- Ensure simplicity, cost-effectiveness and efficiency in store design
- Be responsible for highlighting relevant contents omni-channels
- Plan and oversee projects to ensure project’s scheduled goals are delivered on time with the highest quality and efficiency possible
- Define roles and produce schedules and timelines for tasks
- Review translated content between English and Vietnamese
- Feedback and manage quality of merchandising and translation suppliers / agencies
- Manage monthly payment process
- Set up reporting to follow the performance
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Decathlon Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Decathlon Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
