Tuyển Social Media Decathlon Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Missions: To best present store experience and product range via words and images

Missions:

Your responsibilities:

- Create, implement, and maintain visual display

- Maintain an organized and visually appealing environment for our customers

- Ensure simplicity, cost-effectiveness and efficiency in store design

- Be responsible for highlighting relevant contents omni-channels

- Plan and oversee projects to ensure project’s scheduled goals are delivered on time with the highest quality and efficiency possible

- Define roles and produce schedules and timelines for tasks

- Review translated content between English and Vietnamese

- Feedback and manage quality of merchandising and translation suppliers / agencies

- Manage monthly payment process

- Set up reporting to follow the performance