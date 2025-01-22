Tuyển Social Media Mizuho Bank, Ltd. - HCMC Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Social Media Mizuho Bank, Ltd. - HCMC Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. - HCMC Branch
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/03/2025
Mizuho Bank, Ltd. - HCMC Branch

Social Media

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Mizuho Bank, Ltd. - HCMC Branch

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 115 Nguyen Hue, Bến Nghé, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Collaborate with relevant stakeholders to analyze existing processes and identify opportunities to streamline workflows, enhance efficiency, and drive continuous improvement in day-to-day operations.
- Manage and coordinate user tasks for system implementation projects. Act as a liaison between HO/RHO and branch team, ensuring that all user requirements, feedback, and concerns are communicated and addressed effectively.
- Engage in troubleshooting operational issues, proposing solutions, and driving execution of action plans.
- Coordinate the implementation of new regulations from operations standpoint, ensuring processes align with regulatory requirements.
- Review of operational risk incidents, to identify root causes and assess quality, adequacy and effectiveness of preventive measures.
- Analyze and monitor operations statistic data to identify trend, risks and propose measures for improvement.
- Be in charge of Business Continuity Plan (BCP) and implement BCP related activities.
- Handle inquiries from RHO and HO by coordinating with relevant departments.
- Other job responsibilities as from time to time assigned by Management/Department Head.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Mizuho Bank, Ltd. - HCMC Branch Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Mizuho Bank, Ltd. - HCMC Branch

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. - HCMC Branch

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. - HCMC Branch

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 18/F Sunwah, 115 Nguyen Hue Blvd

