Tuyển Social Media Mizuho Bank, Ltd. - HCMC Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Collaborate with relevant stakeholders to analyze existing processes and identify opportunities to streamline workflows, enhance efficiency, and drive continuous improvement in day-to-day operations.

- Manage and coordinate user tasks for system implementation projects. Act as a liaison between HO/RHO and branch team, ensuring that all user requirements, feedback, and concerns are communicated and addressed effectively.

- Engage in troubleshooting operational issues, proposing solutions, and driving execution of action plans.

- Coordinate the implementation of new regulations from operations standpoint, ensuring processes align with regulatory requirements.

- Review of operational risk incidents, to identify root causes and assess quality, adequacy and effectiveness of preventive measures.

- Analyze and monitor operations statistic data to identify trend, risks and propose measures for improvement.

- Be in charge of Business Continuity Plan (BCP) and implement BCP related activities.

- Handle inquiries from RHO and HO by coordinating with relevant departments.

- Other job responsibilities as from time to time assigned by Management/Department Head.