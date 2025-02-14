Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Boxgate làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Công ty TNHH Boxgate
- Hồ Chí Minh: 40 Hoa Dao, Ward 2, Phu Nhuan District, Ho Chi Minh City
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Produce and execute all email and SMS campaigns, including building emails from templates and HTML, copywriting, asset coordination, QA, and scheduling.
• Provide regular campaign performance reports that include opens, clicks, conversions, revenue, unsubscribes, etc.
• Constantly look for new ways to improve overall programs through new technology, tools, partners, trends, and best practices.
• Analyze data to get smart insights.
• Segment lists based on behaviors like past email engagement and website interactions.
• Coordinate with other teams (Product Insight, CS, Order Processing) to execute and drive performance.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Good data analysis, communication
• Good at English
• Good teamwork skills
Tại Công ty TNHH Boxgate Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Boxgate
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
