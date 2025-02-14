Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Boxgate làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Produce and execute all email and SMS campaigns, including building emails from templates and HTML, copywriting, asset coordination, QA, and scheduling.

• Provide regular campaign performance reports that include opens, clicks, conversions, revenue, unsubscribes, etc.

• Constantly look for new ways to improve overall programs through new technology, tools, partners, trends, and best practices.

• Analyze data to get smart insights.

• Segment lists based on behaviors like past email engagement and website interactions.

• Coordinate with other teams (Product Insight, CS, Order Processing) to execute and drive performance.