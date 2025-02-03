Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH RAY VINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH RAY VINA
- Hồ Chí Minh: 6th Floor, Savista Realty Building, 400/8A Ung Van Khiem, Ward 25, Ho Chi Minh City
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Technical support for dental machinery
• Install/repair company products
• Instruct customers on how to use company products after installation.
• Provide technical support and troubleshooting for clients experiencing equipment issues.
• Conduct training sessions for dental staff on the use of Ray Vina products.
• Collaborate with the sales and marketing team to enhance product knowledge and customer satisfaction.
• Communicate with Korean engineering team in English or Korean when technical problems arise
• Document service and repair activities accurately in our tracking systems.
• Stay updated on the latest advancements in dental technology and industry regulations.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Understand the technical parameters and features of the company's products after 2 months of probation
• Basic knowledge of networks and computers is an advantage.
• Good use of office software
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH RAY VINA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH RAY VINA
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
