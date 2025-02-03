Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH RAY VINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Technical support for dental machinery

• Install/repair company products

• Instruct customers on how to use company products after installation.

• Provide technical support and troubleshooting for clients experiencing equipment issues.

• Conduct training sessions for dental staff on the use of Ray Vina products.

• Collaborate with the sales and marketing team to enhance product knowledge and customer satisfaction.

• Communicate with Korean engineering team in English or Korean when technical problems arise

• Document service and repair activities accurately in our tracking systems.

• Stay updated on the latest advancements in dental technology and industry regulations.