Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/04/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company

Tester

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tester Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa PVI, Số 1 Phạm Văn Bạch, Yên Hòa, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Review business / software requirement and provide input
Create Test Plan, Test cases, Test Data
Check whether the requirements are reflected and whether the defect found in the development stage is detected or not
Check the correlation between the changed function and the basic function in an independent environment,
Check the completeness of the function through compatibility test
Report defects and assist in their understanding
Analyze test results and track software testing metrics
Daily report and weekly report to higher leaders about test result./

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor Degree
3 years of experience or above
Good command of English (4 skills)
Testing methodologies: Familiarity with different testing approaches such as functional, non-functional, regression, integration, acceptance, and exploratory testing.
Test case design /Test Execution: Ability to create and execute comprehensive and effective test scenarios, test cases, and test data that cover all possible paths and edge cases.
Bug tracking and reporting: Proficiency in using bug tracking tools like JIRA, Bugzilla, etc., to report defects, track their status, and communicate with development teams.
Communication skills: Strong verbal and written communication skills to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams, stakeholders, and management.
Analytical thinking: Ability to analyze complex systems and identify potential risks and areas for improvement.
Attention to detail: Thoroughness and attention to detail when executing tests and documenting results./

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Negotiable salary
100% salary during 2-month probation
Full-salary insurance starting right from probation period
Premium Health Insurance package & Health check once per year
3 times to receive bonus
Annual Budget for personal training & Udemy Account
Oversea training opportunities
Numerous internal activities: team bonding, team training, ...
Gifts for each employee on 30/4,1/5; 2/9.... (in cash)
Bonus for employee having English or Korean certificates or Software Test certificates
Flexible check in time

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company

CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô CN05, đường YP6, Khu công nghiệp Yên Phong, Xã Yên Trung, Huyện Yên Phong, Tỉnh Bắc Ninh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

