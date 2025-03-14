Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa PVI, Số 1 Phạm Văn Bạch, Yên Hòa, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Review business / software requirement and provide input

Create Test Plan, Test cases, Test Data

Check whether the requirements are reflected and whether the defect found in the development stage is detected or not

Check the correlation between the changed function and the basic function in an independent environment,

Check the completeness of the function through compatibility test

Report defects and assist in their understanding

Analyze test results and track software testing metrics

Daily report and weekly report to higher leaders about test result./

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor Degree

3 years of experience or above

Good command of English (4 skills)

Testing methodologies: Familiarity with different testing approaches such as functional, non-functional, regression, integration, acceptance, and exploratory testing.

Test case design /Test Execution: Ability to create and execute comprehensive and effective test scenarios, test cases, and test data that cover all possible paths and edge cases.

Bug tracking and reporting: Proficiency in using bug tracking tools like JIRA, Bugzilla, etc., to report defects, track their status, and communicate with development teams.

Communication skills: Strong verbal and written communication skills to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams, stakeholders, and management.

Analytical thinking: Ability to analyze complex systems and identify potential risks and areas for improvement.

Attention to detail: Thoroughness and attention to detail when executing tests and documenting results./

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Negotiable salary

100% salary during 2-month probation

Full-salary insurance starting right from probation period

Premium Health Insurance package & Health check once per year

3 times to receive bonus

Annual Budget for personal training & Udemy Account

Oversea training opportunities

Numerous internal activities: team bonding, team training, ...

Gifts for each employee on 30/4,1/5; 2/9.... (in cash)

Bonus for employee having English or Korean certificates or Software Test certificates

Flexible check in time

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company

