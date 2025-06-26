Tuyển Trade Marketing Carlsberg Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

* Main purpose: The purpose of the Senior Specialist, Channel Operations is to develop and execute regional trade and channel-specific trade marketing plans; work closely with the sales front-line team, brand ambassador team to contribute significantly to the achievement of channel & region objectives.

* Main purpose:

* Accountabilities:

- Conduct monthly/quarterly briefings to deploy trade programs: Promotion, Activation, Visibility, Loyalty… to Field sales and BA teams

- Develop timeline and action plan to implement trade activities in field, make sure trade marketing activities deliver OTIF in field

- Follow up all of trade activities program to make sure implementation as right directions in field

- Collaborate with sales teams to ensure trade marketing activities are tailored to account-specific goals and needs

- Strengthen trade marketing plans by collecting and reporting data and insights on customer and trade environment issues and trends.