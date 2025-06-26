Tuyển Trade Marketing Carlsberg Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Trade Marketing Carlsberg Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Carlsberg Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/06/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/07/2025
Carlsberg Vietnam

Trade Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trade Marketing Tại Carlsberg Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: Bình Dương, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Trade Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

* Main purpose: The purpose of the Senior Specialist, Channel Operations is to develop and execute regional trade and channel-specific trade marketing plans; work closely with the sales front-line team, brand ambassador team to contribute significantly to the achievement of channel & region objectives.
* Main purpose:
* Accountabilities:
- Conduct monthly/quarterly briefings to deploy trade programs: Promotion, Activation, Visibility, Loyalty… to Field sales and BA teams
- Develop timeline and action plan to implement trade activities in field, make sure trade marketing activities deliver OTIF in field
- Follow up all of trade activities program to make sure implementation as right directions in field
- Collaborate with sales teams to ensure trade marketing activities are tailored to account-specific goals and needs
- Strengthen trade marketing plans by collecting and reporting data and insights on customer and trade environment issues and trends.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Carlsberg Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Carlsberg Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Carlsberg Vietnam

Carlsberg Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 15th floor, Sonatus Building, 15 Le Thanh Ton, Ben Nghe, District 1, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

