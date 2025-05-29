Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh AMANN (VIETNAM) CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh AMANN (VIETNAM) CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

AMANN (VIETNAM) CO., LTD
Ngày đăng tuyển: 29/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/06/2025
AMANN (VIETNAM) CO., LTD

Trưởng phòng kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Tại AMANN (VIETNAM) CO., LTD

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hateco Hoàng Mai, Yên Sở, Hoàng Mai, Quận Hoàng Mai

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Increasing sales revenue by achieving sales objectives within the accounts and territories in region assigned
Develop new customers to maximize sales volume consistent with sales projections
2. Main responsibilities:
Responsible for sales target achievement in line with the company strategy
Work closely with Ha Noi sales team to follow up the nomination and generate to sales achievement in region assigned
Establish and maintain relationship with customers for business development in Ha Noi region assigned
Develop new business via new product development, new customer approach, business migration follow-up and local service representative (Top 200 exporters and VITAS directory)
Provide customer satisfaction by handling well servicing requirement and problem solving
Provide critical market intelligence (trends, customer needs, competitor offerings)
Study target market segments and plan mid/long term sales strategy with RSD and Commercial Director
Monitor the growth of the customers’ business, review and coordinate with credit control to make appropriate credit recommendations.
Follow-up on payment collections and ensure on-time payment from the customers.
Prepare and meet deadline of weekly call planning, monthly sales reports and other tasks assigned in CRM
Manage sales team in Ha Noi region assigned and report to Commercial Director

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3. Knowledge, experiences, education, skills, personal competencies and behaviors:
University graduate. Economics, Foreign Trade or Business Management are preferred
Experience in field sales (5+ years). Experience in textile & garment and footwear industry is an advantage
Ability to work independently in customer management
Communicate fluently in English and Chinese
Work flexibly with colleagues to achieve sales objectives
Interpersonal skills
Living in Ha Noi and Willing to travel

Tại AMANN (VIETNAM) CO., LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Insurance 24/7, Personal healthcare insurance
Bonus, Incentive according to Company policy
Annual Appraisal
Annual check-up
Yearly Training, Teambuilding
Annual leaves 14 days/year
Company laptop and mobile phone

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại AMANN (VIETNAM) CO., LTD

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

AMANN (VIETNAM) CO., LTD

AMANN (VIETNAM) CO., LTD

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tam Thang IP, Tam Ky city, Quang Nam province, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

