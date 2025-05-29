Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh AMANN (VIETNAM) CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Hateco Hoàng Mai, Yên Sở, Hoàng Mai, Quận Hoàng Mai

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Increasing sales revenue by achieving sales objectives within the accounts and territories in region assigned

Develop new customers to maximize sales volume consistent with sales projections

2. Main responsibilities:

Responsible for sales target achievement in line with the company strategy

Work closely with Ha Noi sales team to follow up the nomination and generate to sales achievement in region assigned

Establish and maintain relationship with customers for business development in Ha Noi region assigned

Develop new business via new product development, new customer approach, business migration follow-up and local service representative (Top 200 exporters and VITAS directory)

Provide customer satisfaction by handling well servicing requirement and problem solving

Provide critical market intelligence (trends, customer needs, competitor offerings)

Study target market segments and plan mid/long term sales strategy with RSD and Commercial Director

Monitor the growth of the customers’ business, review and coordinate with credit control to make appropriate credit recommendations.

Follow-up on payment collections and ensure on-time payment from the customers.

Prepare and meet deadline of weekly call planning, monthly sales reports and other tasks assigned in CRM

Manage sales team in Ha Noi region assigned and report to Commercial Director

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3. Knowledge, experiences, education, skills, personal competencies and behaviors:

University graduate. Economics, Foreign Trade or Business Management are preferred

Experience in field sales (5+ years). Experience in textile & garment and footwear industry is an advantage

Ability to work independently in customer management

Communicate fluently in English and Chinese

Work flexibly with colleagues to achieve sales objectives

Interpersonal skills

Living in Ha Noi and Willing to travel

Tại AMANN (VIETNAM) CO., LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Insurance 24/7, Personal healthcare insurance

Bonus, Incentive according to Company policy

Annual Appraisal

Annual check-up

Yearly Training, Teambuilding

Annual leaves 14 days/year

Company laptop and mobile phone

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại AMANN (VIETNAM) CO., LTD

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin