Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/01/2025
SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company

Trưởng phòng kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Tại SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

I. Job Summary:
This job holder will be responsible for driving distribution expansion, planning productivity improvement initiatives and delivering planned ENR and loan numbers across personal loans, sales finance and mortgage.
II. Key Roles & Responsibilities:
Team Management:
Manage the Field Sales, CELP, Sales Finance and Mortgage teams
Ensure ongoing distribution addition, performance and retention.
Sales Targets:
Delivery of planned sales numbers across personal loans, sales finance and mortgage
Productivity Improvement:
Define, develop and execute productivity improvement initiatives.
Expense Management:
Operate within the budgeted expenses and ensure cost of acquisition is under the planned numbers and continuously seek ways of optimizing spend
Training and Support
Ensure relevant training & support system is available and drive effective implementation of training initiatives to deliver results
Ensure complete compliance to all operational, sales processes and highest degree of operational ethics in the sales teams.
Reports of Key Line Trainers

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualification: Bachelor Degree, Business Management major is preferable
Work Experience: Minimum 3 to 5 years sales management experience, experience in sales retail is preferable.)
Knowledge: Basic knowledge of financial services
Skills:
Competencies: Sales, Leadership, Analytical, problem solving, interpersonal, communication
Computer skill: MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
Languages capability

Tại SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive KPI Bonus (monthly or yearly) and 13th month salary
Premium personal healthcare insurance for all employees and spouse and/or children
14 – 20 days annual leave, 3 days of sick leave with pay

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company

SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company

Quy mô: Trên 5000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 37 Tôn Đức Thắng, Quận 1, HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

