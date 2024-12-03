Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Tại SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company
- Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
I. Job Summary:
This job holder will be responsible for driving distribution expansion, planning productivity improvement initiatives and delivering planned ENR and loan numbers across personal loans, sales finance and mortgage.
II. Key Roles & Responsibilities:
Team Management:
Manage the Field Sales, CELP, Sales Finance and Mortgage teams
Ensure ongoing distribution addition, performance and retention.
Sales Targets:
Delivery of planned sales numbers across personal loans, sales finance and mortgage
Productivity Improvement:
Define, develop and execute productivity improvement initiatives.
Expense Management:
Operate within the budgeted expenses and ensure cost of acquisition is under the planned numbers and continuously seek ways of optimizing spend
Training and Support
Ensure relevant training & support system is available and drive effective implementation of training initiatives to deliver results
Ensure complete compliance to all operational, sales processes and highest degree of operational ethics in the sales teams.
Reports of Key Line Trainers
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Work Experience: Minimum 3 to 5 years sales management experience, experience in sales retail is preferable.)
Knowledge: Basic knowledge of financial services
Skills:
Competencies: Sales, Leadership, Analytical, problem solving, interpersonal, communication
Computer skill: MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
Languages capability
Tại SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Premium personal healthcare insurance for all employees and spouse and/or children
14 – 20 days annual leave, 3 days of sick leave with pay
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
