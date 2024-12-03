Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

I. Job Summary:

This job holder will be responsible for driving distribution expansion, planning productivity improvement initiatives and delivering planned ENR and loan numbers across personal loans, sales finance and mortgage.

II. Key Roles & Responsibilities:

Team Management:

Manage the Field Sales, CELP, Sales Finance and Mortgage teams

Ensure ongoing distribution addition, performance and retention.

Sales Targets:

Delivery of planned sales numbers across personal loans, sales finance and mortgage

Productivity Improvement:

Define, develop and execute productivity improvement initiatives.

Expense Management:

Operate within the budgeted expenses and ensure cost of acquisition is under the planned numbers and continuously seek ways of optimizing spend

Training and Support

Ensure relevant training & support system is available and drive effective implementation of training initiatives to deliver results

Ensure complete compliance to all operational, sales processes and highest degree of operational ethics in the sales teams.

Reports of Key Line Trainers

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualification: Bachelor Degree, Business Management major is preferable

Work Experience: Minimum 3 to 5 years sales management experience, experience in sales retail is preferable.)

Knowledge: Basic knowledge of financial services

Skills:

Competencies: Sales, Leadership, Analytical, problem solving, interpersonal, communication

Computer skill: MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

Languages capability

Tại SHINHAN FINANCE Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive KPI Bonus (monthly or yearly) and 13th month salary

Premium personal healthcare insurance for all employees and spouse and/or children

14 – 20 days annual leave, 3 days of sick leave with pay

