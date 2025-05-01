Tuyển Video Editor Crossian làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 900 - 2 USD

Crossian
Ngày đăng tuyển: 01/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 29/05/2025
Crossian

Video Editor

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Video Editor Tại Crossian

Mức lương
900 - 2 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 1, Pax Sky, 63

- 65 Ngô Thì Nhậm, Hai Bà Trưng, Quận Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc Video Editor Với Mức Lương 900 - 2 USD

Review video scripts and materials in collaboration with the in-house team or independently.
Create short videos that effectively highlight the product\'s unique selling propositions to the target audience/customers.
Ensure a coherent storyline and message to optimize outcomes.
Continuously explore and implement new editing techniques and industry best practices to enhance efficiency.
Effectively manage personal tasks to deliver results in a timely manner.

Với Mức Lương 900 - 2 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

A degree or certification in video production, multimedia communication, directing, post-production, or film/video production.
Proficient in video editing software such as Premiere Pro, After Effects, CapCut, etc., and proficient in creating motion graphics using After Effects.
Basic experience with Photoshop and Illustrator.
Ability to understand and successfully deliver desired outcomes for Facebook ad videos.
Experience in editing various types of videos for different purposes.
Proven track record of creating Facebook/TikTok advertising videos.
Good reading comprehension in English (above IELTS 5.5 or equivalent).
Strong time management skills combined with a positive, can-do attitude.
Experience in creating 2D animations is a plus.
Creative thinking and storytelling skills.
Effective communication skills to clearly convey concepts to team members and other stakeholders.
Preference for candidates with experience in the fashion or e-commerce industry.

Tại Crossian Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive gross salary (upto $900 with commission upto $2000)
Full salary during probation
12 days work-from-home & 12 days of paid annual leave
Extra seniority paid leave
Global health insurance package for yourself and direct family members
Guaranteed 13th month salary
Quarterly bonus & Year-end bonus as part of our profit sharing program
A Pantry & a Crossian Cafe stocked with goodies, ready to serve
Lots of other company benefits including 5-star annual Summer Summit, budget for frequent team building activitiesand other monthly/quarterly/annual company events
General company T&D Program + dedicated T&D budget for managers
Other benefits in accordance to Company\'s Policy and Vietnam Labor Law

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Crossian

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Crossian

Crossian

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 1, Pax Sky, 63-65 Ngô Thì Nhậm, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

