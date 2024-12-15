Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHLAB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Video Editor Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHLAB
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Tây Hà Tower, 19 Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Video Editor Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Create Ad material for Marketing activities, including video ads running on ad network (Google, Facebook, AppLovin, Ironsource, Unity,...) as well as feature video on Apple Store and Google Play
Co-work with UA team for market research of new ideas for creative optimisation and ideation
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience in making video creatives for mobile game
English level: Basic. Immediate is plus
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHLAB Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary: Negotiable based on competency.
Lunch Allowance: Provided via company e-wallet coupons, redeemable at the canteen. Free parking.
Monthly/Quarterly Bonuses: Rewards for outstanding individuals/teams.
Year-End Bonus: Based on company performance and individual achievements.
Salary Review: Every 6 months.
Other Benefits: Social insuranc as per labor laws. 24/7 MIC health insurance (available for Lead level and above, with options to cover family members).
Company Activities: Company trip annually to explore new destinations and participate in team-building activities.
Health Check-ups & Training: Regular health check-ups, training programs, and internal cultural activities.
Annual Leave: 12 days/year.
Working Hours: Monday to Friday (9:00 AM - 6:00 PM).
Clubs for Employees: Various clubs to support physical and mental well-being, including yoga, football, and a reading library.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHLAB
