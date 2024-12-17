Tuyển Video Editor Công ty Cổ phần Funtap làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 4, tòa nhà Tây Hà, số 19 Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Video Editor Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Create Ad material for Marketing activities,

Including video ads running on ad network (Google, Facebook, AppLovin, Ironsource, Unity,...) as well as feature video on Apple Store and Google Play

Co-work with UA team for market research of new ideas for creative optimisation and ideation

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience in making video creatives for mobile game

English level: Basic. Immediate is plus

Attached portfolio/behance...

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Funtap Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Negotiable based on competency.

Lunch Allowance: Provided via company e-wallet coupons, redeemable at the canteen. Free parking.

Monthly/Quarterly Bonuses: Rewards for outstanding individuals/teams.

Year-End Bonus: Based on company performance and individual achievements.

Salary Review: Every 6 months.

Other Benefits: Social insuranc as per labor laws. 24/7 MIC health insurance (available for Lead level and above, with options to cover family members).

Company Activities: Company trip annually to explore new destinations and participate in team-building activities.

Health Check-ups & Training: Regular health check-ups, training programs, and internal cultural activities.

Annual Leave: 12 days/year.

Working Hours: Monday to Friday (9:00 AM - 6:00 PM).

Clubs for Employees: Various clubs to support physical and mental well-being, including yoga, football, and a reading library.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Funtap

