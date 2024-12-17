Tuyển Video Editor Công ty Cổ phần Funtap làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty Cổ phần Funtap
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/01/2025
Công ty Cổ phần Funtap

Video Editor

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Video Editor Tại Công ty Cổ phần Funtap

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 4, tòa nhà Tây Hà, số 19 Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Video Editor Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Create Ad material for Marketing activities,
Including video ads running on ad network (Google, Facebook, AppLovin, Ironsource, Unity,...) as well as feature video on Apple Store and Google Play
Co-work with UA team for market research of new ideas for creative optimisation and ideation

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience in making video creatives for mobile game
English level: Basic. Immediate is plus
Attached portfolio/behance...

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Funtap Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Negotiable based on competency.
Lunch Allowance: Provided via company e-wallet coupons, redeemable at the canteen. Free parking.
Monthly/Quarterly Bonuses: Rewards for outstanding individuals/teams.
Year-End Bonus: Based on company performance and individual achievements.
Salary Review: Every 6 months.
Other Benefits: Social insuranc as per labor laws. 24/7 MIC health insurance (available for Lead level and above, with options to cover family members).
Company Activities: Company trip annually to explore new destinations and participate in team-building activities.
Health Check-ups & Training: Regular health check-ups, training programs, and internal cultural activities.
Annual Leave: 12 days/year.
Working Hours: Monday to Friday (9:00 AM - 6:00 PM).
Clubs for Employees: Various clubs to support physical and mental well-being, including yoga, football, and a reading library.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Funtap

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần Funtap

Công ty Cổ phần Funtap

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 4, tòa nhà Tây Hà, số 19 Tố Hữu, Quận Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

