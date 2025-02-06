Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu

Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu

Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/03/2025
Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data

Business Analyst

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data

Mức lương
25 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 25 - 30 Triệu

Job Requirements:
Experience:
At least 2 years of experience as a Business Analyst in the banking domain.
banking domain
Proven experience in requirements gathering, documentation, and process analysis.
Language Skills:
Strong communication skills in English for 3 out of 6 positions.
English proficiency is not mandatory for the remaining 3 positions.
Skills:
Solid understanding of banking processes and systems.
Proficient in business analysis tools and techniques (e.g., user stories, use cases, process flow diagrams).
Experience working in Agile/Scrum environments is an advantage.
Strong problem-solving and stakeholder management skills.

Với Mức Lương 25 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Responsibilities:
Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and analyze business requirements.
Document and communicate requirements, ensuring clarity and feasibility.
Work closely with development and testing teams to ensure solutions align with business needs.
Support the team in identifying process improvements and implementing changes effectively.
Act as a bridge between technical teams and business stakeholders to ensure smooth communication and project execution.

Tại Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits:
Competitive salary up to 25-30 million VND/month.
Opportunity for long-term collaboration in a stable and dynamic working environment.
Involvement in large-scale banking projects with professional growth opportunities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data

Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 5, Tòa A, 47 Nguyễn Tuân, Thanh xuân, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-business-analyst-thu-nhap-25-30-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job285559
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng công ty

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 22 Triệu
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội 20 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unit Corp
Tuyển Business Analyst Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Unit Corp
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN AN NINH MẠNG VIETTEL
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN AN NINH MẠNG VIETTEL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN AN NINH MẠNG VIETTEL
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHT LAB
Tuyển Business Analyst CHT LAB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CHT LAB
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Business Analyst Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 3 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 25 - 3 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Brushie Official
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Brushie Official làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Brushie Official
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ
Hạn nộp: 16/11/2025
Hà Nội Còn 58 ngày để ứng tuyển 17 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo
Tuyển Biên tập viên Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 14 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 11 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG BMS
Tuyển Kỹ sư tự động hoá CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG BMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 14 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG BMS
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 14 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI
Tuyển Market Research CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Rivera
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Rivera làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Rivera
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ M & H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ M & H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ M & H
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Minh Hương PND
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing Công ty TNHH Minh Hương PND làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Minh Hương PND
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH TMDV XNK The Vigo
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Cty TNHH TMDV XNK The Vigo làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Cty TNHH TMDV XNK The Vigo
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unit Corp
Tuyển Business Analyst Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Unit Corp
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN AN NINH MẠNG VIETTEL
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN AN NINH MẠNG VIETTEL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN AN NINH MẠNG VIETTEL
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHT LAB
Tuyển Business Analyst CHT LAB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CHT LAB
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Business Analyst Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 3 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 25 - 3 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH CHUYỂN ĐỔI SỐ VÀ ĐỔI MỚI SÁNG TẠO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 22 - 28 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CHUYỂN ĐỔI SỐ VÀ ĐỔI MỚI SÁNG TẠO VIỆT NAM
22 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG BES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG BES
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst GMO-Z.com RUNSYSTEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu GMO-Z.com RUNSYSTEM
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Icetea Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty TNHH Icetea Software
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ VIK SOLUTION làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ VIK SOLUTION
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ eUp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ eUp
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ thông tin Phú Minh (Phú Minh Teck) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ thông tin Phú Minh (Phú Minh Teck)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ TRIPLAYZ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 600 - 900 USD CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ TRIPLAYZ
600 - 900 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SSI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SSI
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Phát triển Công nghệ và Truyền thông làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Phát triển Công nghệ và Truyền thông
10 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Viettel Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Viettel Software
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu BSS Group
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu BSS Group
8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Thời trang MInh A.M làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thời trang MInh A.M
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty cổ phần phần mềm ITSOL Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 22 Triệu Công ty cổ phần phần mềm ITSOL Holdings
15 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ IDT Inc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ IDT Inc
6 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
25 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN DỊCH VỤ ĐÁM MÂY CLOUDAZ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN DỊCH VỤ ĐÁM MÂY CLOUDAZ
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 28 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo
20 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo
25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần GEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần GEM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ CỘNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ CỘNG
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHUYỂN ĐỔI SỐ AIONTECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHUYỂN ĐỔI SỐ AIONTECH
25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG GB GIA BẢO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG GB GIA BẢO
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Thời trang MInh A.M làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thời trang MInh A.M
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM THIÊN SƠN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM THIÊN SƠN
25 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty cổ phần Synodus làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Synodus
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty cổ phần Synodus làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Synodus
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp Phần mềm Doanh nghiệp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp Phần mềm Doanh nghiệp
7 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm