Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 25 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 25 - 30 Triệu

Job Requirements:

Experience:

At least 2 years of experience as a Business Analyst in the banking domain.

Proven experience in requirements gathering, documentation, and process analysis.

Language Skills:

Strong communication skills in English for 3 out of 6 positions.

English proficiency is not mandatory for the remaining 3 positions.

Skills:

Solid understanding of banking processes and systems.

Proficient in business analysis tools and techniques (e.g., user stories, use cases, process flow diagrams).

Experience working in Agile/Scrum environments is an advantage.

Strong problem-solving and stakeholder management skills.

Với Mức Lương 25 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Responsibilities:

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and analyze business requirements.

Document and communicate requirements, ensuring clarity and feasibility.

Work closely with development and testing teams to ensure solutions align with business needs.

Support the team in identifying process improvements and implementing changes effectively.

Act as a bridge between technical teams and business stakeholders to ensure smooth communication and project execution.

Tại Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits:

Competitive salary up to 25-30 million VND/month.

Opportunity for long-term collaboration in a stable and dynamic working environment.

Involvement in large-scale banking projects with professional growth opportunities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data

