Tuyển Business Analyst OpenCommerce Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 40 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 40 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 130 Trung Phụng, Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Đống Đa, Quận Đống Đa

YOUR PRODUCT YOU WILL WORKING ON

We are seeking a talented Business Analyst to join our team, focusing on delivering product features for our PL Vietnam Team. As a Business Analyst, you will work closely with cross-functional teams to understand business needs, gather requirements, and translate them into actionable insights and product features that drive operational and financial objectives.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Collaborate with PL Lead to understand their business processes, operational systems, challenges, and opportunities for improvement.

Gather and analyze data to identify trends, patterns, and insights that inform decision-making to recommend changes and new product features that help drive operational efficiency.

Translate business requirements into detailed functional specifications, workflows/ wireframes and instructional documents for product development.

Work closely with the product app team (product managers, engineers, and designers) to prioritize features and ensure successful implementation of Operations & Finance product features.

Conduct user acceptance testing (UAT) to validate that delivered features meet business requirements and objectives.

Monitor and measure the impact of implemented features and identify areas for further optimization.

Stay updated on industry trends, best practices, and emerging technologies related to ecommerce, operations, and finance

Proven experience as a Business Analyst or similar role, preferably in the ecommerce industry.

Strong logical thinking and analytical skills with the ability to interpret complex data sets and draw actionable insights.

Excellent communication skills with the ability to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams and stakeholders.

Solid understanding of ecommerce operations and finance processes.

Knowledge of UI/UX principles, especially in feature development.

Ability to use tools like Figma, Balsamiq Mockups, Axure RP, and Sketch .. to build wireframes & prototypes.

Detail-oriented with a passion for problem-solving and continuous improvement.

Not required but technical background (understanding basic programming knowledge, HTML / CSS, API, SQL, 3rd party integration ...) is an advantage.

Tại OpenCommerce Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

You'll find this place irresistible

Enjoy top-tier compensation, including:

Monthly NET take-home pay that leaves you smiling

13th-month salary

Performance bonuses that could boost your income up to 02 months' salary

24 remote working days per year

12 days of annual paid leave

Flexible working time, from Monday to Friday; weekends are yours

Company trips and team bonding activities

Elevate your creativity and productivity in our modern workspace

Especially:

Shine like a rock star in our fast-growing global B2B SaaS squad

Blaze a trail to success with our super-fast career track

Collaborate with the brightest and coolest minds from across the globe

Be yourself, knowing you're valued and groomed to be your absolute best.

