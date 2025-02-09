Tuyển Business Analyst OpenCommerce Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 40 Triệu

OpenCommerce Group
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/03/2025
OpenCommerce Group

Business Analyst

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại OpenCommerce Group

Mức lương
15 - 40 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 130 Trung Phụng, Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Đống Đa, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 15 - 40 Triệu

YOUR PRODUCT YOU WILL WORKING ON
We are seeking a talented Business Analyst to join our team, focusing on delivering product features for our PL Vietnam Team. As a Business Analyst, you will work closely with cross-functional teams to understand business needs, gather requirements, and translate them into actionable insights and product features that drive operational and financial objectives.
JOB DESCRIPTION
Collaborate with PL Lead to understand their business processes, operational systems, challenges, and opportunities for improvement.
Gather and analyze data to identify trends, patterns, and insights that inform decision-making to recommend changes and new product features that help drive operational efficiency.
Translate business requirements into detailed functional specifications, workflows/ wireframes and instructional documents for product development.
Work closely with the product app team (product managers, engineers, and designers) to prioritize features and ensure successful implementation of Operations & Finance product features.
Conduct user acceptance testing (UAT) to validate that delivered features meet business requirements and objectives.
Monitor and measure the impact of implemented features and identify areas for further optimization.
Stay updated on industry trends, best practices, and emerging technologies related to ecommerce, operations, and finance

Với Mức Lương 15 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Proven experience as a Business Analyst or similar role, preferably in the ecommerce industry.
Strong logical thinking and analytical skills with the ability to interpret complex data sets and draw actionable insights.
Excellent communication skills with the ability to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams and stakeholders.
Solid understanding of ecommerce operations and finance processes.
Knowledge of UI/UX principles, especially in feature development.
Ability to use tools like Figma, Balsamiq Mockups, Axure RP, and Sketch .. to build wireframes & prototypes.
Detail-oriented with a passion for problem-solving and continuous improvement.
Not required but technical background (understanding basic programming knowledge, HTML / CSS, API, SQL, 3rd party integration ...) is an advantage.

Tại OpenCommerce Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

You'll find this place irresistible
Enjoy top-tier compensation, including:
Monthly NET take-home pay that leaves you smiling
13th-month salary
Performance bonuses that could boost your income up to 02 months' salary
24 remote working days per year
12 days of annual paid leave
Flexible working time, from Monday to Friday; weekends are yours
Company trips and team bonding activities
Elevate your creativity and productivity in our modern workspace
Especially:
Shine like a rock star in our fast-growing global B2B SaaS squad
Blaze a trail to success with our super-fast career track
Collaborate with the brightest and coolest minds from across the globe
Be yourself, knowing you're valued and groomed to be your absolute best.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại OpenCommerce Group

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

OpenCommerce Group

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 130 Trung Phụng, Q. Đống Đa, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

