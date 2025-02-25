Tuyển Business Analyst Abbott làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại Abbott
- Hà Nội: Hanoi, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
I. Summary:
This job covers number of functions including Salesforce effectiveness, operation, through thorough
analysis of market intelligence, funnel management and secondary forecast to drive top line. Responsible
for defining and providing guidelines to sales efficiency indicators through appropriate analysis; driving
sales and optimizing productivity by applying efficient, relevant action-oriented and innovative tailor-made
recommendations; implementing, manage sale force and marketing excellence through training,
development of commercial teams; actively involving in local/regional/ global Commercial Execution
Initiatives, data automation & digitalization as CAREs and SFDC
II. Core Job Responsibilities:
1. Market intelligence
• Data centralization to support sales & marketing.
• Consolidate and analyze market data from external and internal sources and provide insights for
business development.
• Provide guidelines to sales and marketing wherever appropriate with classified customer
segmentation.
2. Funnel management:
• Manage nation wide funnel with strong insights of market, ensuring accuracy and market
coverage.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Abbott Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
các chế độ thưởng áp dụng theo quy định công ty
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Abbott
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI