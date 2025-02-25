Tuyển Business Analyst Abbott làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

I. Summary:

This job covers number of functions including Salesforce effectiveness, operation, through thorough

analysis of market intelligence, funnel management and secondary forecast to drive top line. Responsible

for defining and providing guidelines to sales efficiency indicators through appropriate analysis; driving

sales and optimizing productivity by applying efficient, relevant action-oriented and innovative tailor-made

recommendations; implementing, manage sale force and marketing excellence through training,

development of commercial teams; actively involving in local/regional/ global Commercial Execution

Initiatives, data automation & digitalization as CAREs and SFDC

II. Core Job Responsibilities:

1. Market intelligence

• Data centralization to support sales & marketing.

• Consolidate and analyze market data from external and internal sources and provide insights for

business development.

• Provide guidelines to sales and marketing wherever appropriate with classified customer

segmentation.

2. Funnel management:

• Manage nation wide funnel with strong insights of market, ensuring accuracy and market

coverage.