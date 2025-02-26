Tuyển Business Analyst Saint-Gobain Vietnam Ltd., làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại Saint-Gobain Vietnam Ltd.,
- Hà Nội: Tháp 1, Tầng 17, Capital Place, 29 Liễu Giai, Quận Ba Đình, Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Working with specifiers, stakeholders in construction project: project owner, architect, project management, quantity surveyor, main contractor, system partners, to propose Vetrotech solutions and follow through until generating sales.
Collaborate with inter-departments: Customer experience department, Marketing & Technical teams to deploy & align company’s strategy.
Liaise with Saint-Gobain local teams to synergy and utilize their resources.
Secure high-value accounts and projects through consultative selling, effective customer.
Develop relationship maturity with existing key accounts by continuously proposing solutions that meet the objectives of both parties.
Build and cultivate long-term quality relationships with major Key Accounts by addressing needs and providing superior customer service.
Sales forecasting and KRA development for daily, monthly and yearly sales target accomplishment.
The position will be responsible for sales of over 1 million USD per Year
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Engineering Graduate in Civil / Mechanical / Electrical / Production Engineering, Post Graduation in Marketing/Management will be an added advantage.
Tại Saint-Gobain Vietnam Ltd., Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Saint-Gobain Vietnam Ltd.,
