Tuyển Business Analyst Saint-Gobain Vietnam Ltd., làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Saint-Gobain Vietnam Ltd.,
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/02/2025
Business Analyst

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tháp 1, Tầng 17, Capital Place, 29 Liễu Giai, Quận Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Working with specifiers, stakeholders in construction project: project owner, architect, project management, quantity surveyor, main contractor, system partners, to propose Vetrotech solutions and follow through until generating sales.
Collaborate with inter-departments: Customer experience department, Marketing & Technical teams to deploy & align company’s strategy.
Liaise with Saint-Gobain local teams to synergy and utilize their resources.
Secure high-value accounts and projects through consultative selling, effective customer.
Develop relationship maturity with existing key accounts by continuously proposing solutions that meet the objectives of both parties.
Build and cultivate long-term quality relationships with major Key Accounts by addressing needs and providing superior customer service.
Sales forecasting and KRA development for daily, monthly and yearly sales target accomplishment.
The position will be responsible for sales of over 1 million USD per Year

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Aged between 26 - 30
Engineering Graduate in Civil / Mechanical / Electrical / Production Engineering, Post Graduation in Marketing/Management will be an added advantage.

Tại Saint-Gobain Vietnam Ltd., Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Floor 17th, Nam A Building, 201-203 CMT8, Dist. 3, HCMC, Vietnam

