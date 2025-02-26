Tuyển Business Analyst Saint-Gobain Vietnam Ltd., làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Working with specifiers, stakeholders in construction project: project owner, architect, project management, quantity surveyor, main contractor, system partners, to propose Vetrotech solutions and follow through until generating sales.

Collaborate with inter-departments: Customer experience department, Marketing & Technical teams to deploy & align company’s strategy.

Liaise with Saint-Gobain local teams to synergy and utilize their resources.

Secure high-value accounts and projects through consultative selling, effective customer.

Develop relationship maturity with existing key accounts by continuously proposing solutions that meet the objectives of both parties.

Build and cultivate long-term quality relationships with major Key Accounts by addressing needs and providing superior customer service.

Sales forecasting and KRA development for daily, monthly and yearly sales target accomplishment.

The position will be responsible for sales of over 1 million USD per Year