Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TNHH ANTA SPORTS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH ANTA SPORTS VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/02/2025
Chuyên viên đào tạo

Mức lương
15 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Khu đô thị Sala, Phường An Lợi Đông, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên đào tạo Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

Receive and implement detailed training plans as directed by superiors.
Conduct training needs assessments, consolidate needs, and arrange training according to the overall plan.
Develop a framework for evaluating training effectiveness.
Organize and advise on specialized training courses for company personnel to assess competencies and skills.
Advise, propose, and improve work content within the assigned scope.
Report and store according to company regulations.
Perform other tasks as assigned by the leadership.
Directly teach basic courses for staff

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree or above in Economics, Business Administration, Training, Human Resources, Labor Economics, Law, Communications, or related fields.
Proficient in English for work purposes.
At least 3 years of experience in a similar position.
Ability to work independently to complete tasks when required.
Ability to develop training programs, compile curricula, and facilitate training sessions.
Passionate about and have knowledge and experience in organizing group events.
Proficient in Microsoft Office, email, internet, and social media.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ANTA SPORTS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Salary 15 Tr - 20 Tr VND
• Having chances to get attractive company bonus every month/year
• Company trip once a year + Joining party
• Salary and position is reviewed 1 time a year
• Bonus by individual ability and company’s performance.
• Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and other benefits
• Dynamic and sociable working environment.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Phòng 612, Tầng 6, Tòa nhà Friendship, Số 31, Đường Lê Duẩn, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

