Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Konet Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu

Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Konet Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/04/2025
Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Konet Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh

Chuyên viên tuyển dụng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên tuyển dụng

Mức lương
20 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 5, Tòa nhà City House 485B Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, Phường 2, Quận 3, TP Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam.

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu

Control all activities of logistics team including Ho Chi Minh, Binh Duong and Tien Giang. Ensure all operation will be smoothly, on time and achieve the target.
• Making logistics quotation, debit note and send to both customer and agent
• Checking logistics cost, control logistics cost to match budget’s company
• Manage daily job of logistics team to make sure provided quality logistics service
• Advise and update customs regular to Customer
• Training and assigning jobs to staff to work together and achieve the highest efficiency.
• Negotiate and look for new vendor/ supplier/ customs’ officer to get lowest cost
• Sort out all customer’s complain, negotiate and fixed it to get their satisfy
• Take care customer and build up good relationship with them.
• Weekly performance report of logistics team to General manager
• Other tasks will be assigned by General Manager.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor Degree Of Economy
• Used to work for forwarder company at the same position at 3 years.
• Good knowledge in Logistics field used to handle Special item like Machine, Chemical were priority.

Tại Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Konet Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Konet Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Konet Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh

Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Konet Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lầu 5, Tòa City House, 485B Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, Phường 2, Quận 3, TP.HCM.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

