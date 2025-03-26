Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Konet Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu

Control all activities of logistics team including Ho Chi Minh, Binh Duong and Tien Giang. Ensure all operation will be smoothly, on time and achieve the target.

• Making logistics quotation, debit note and send to both customer and agent

• Checking logistics cost, control logistics cost to match budget’s company

• Manage daily job of logistics team to make sure provided quality logistics service

• Advise and update customs regular to Customer

• Training and assigning jobs to staff to work together and achieve the highest efficiency.

• Negotiate and look for new vendor/ supplier/ customs’ officer to get lowest cost

• Sort out all customer’s complain, negotiate and fixed it to get their satisfy

• Take care customer and build up good relationship with them.

• Weekly performance report of logistics team to General manager

• Other tasks will be assigned by General Manager.