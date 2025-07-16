Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Shinhan Bank Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

· Collaborate with business units to gather, analyze, and document business requirements (BRD/SRS) for banking systems and projects.

· Provide technical consultation and translate business needs into IT specifications for vendors for core banking, internet banking, mobile banking, or other bank business for Custody, Kondor, LOS, etc.

· Manage end-to-end project lifecycles, including planning, coordination with vendors, progress monitoring, and stakeholder reporting.

· Conduct user acceptance testing (UAT) to ensure systems meet business requirements.

· Perform initial troubleshooting and system checks when issues arise, resolving them directly when possible or escalating to vendors for support.

· Support daily operations and system maintenance for platforms banking systems.

· Prepare detailed reports, process diagrams (using UML/BPMN), and presentations for managers, directors, or the Head of ICT.

· Contribute to the continuous improvement of digital banking solutions and operational processes.