Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Shinhan Bank Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Shinhan Bank Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 16/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/08/2025
Shinhan Bank Vietnam

Chuyên viên tuyển dụng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Tại Shinhan Bank Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: The METT Tower B, An Khánh, Quận 2, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

· Collaborate with business units to gather, analyze, and document business requirements (BRD/SRS) for banking systems and projects.
· Provide technical consultation and translate business needs into IT specifications for vendors for core banking, internet banking, mobile banking, or other bank business for Custody, Kondor, LOS, etc.
· Manage end-to-end project lifecycles, including planning, coordination with vendors, progress monitoring, and stakeholder reporting.
· Conduct user acceptance testing (UAT) to ensure systems meet business requirements.
· Perform initial troubleshooting and system checks when issues arise, resolving them directly when possible or escalating to vendors for support.
· Support daily operations and system maintenance for platforms banking systems.
· Prepare detailed reports, process diagrams (using UML/BPMN), and presentations for managers, directors, or the Head of ICT.
· Contribute to the continuous improvement of digital banking solutions and operational processes.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

· Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Business Administration, or a related field.

Tại Shinhan Bank Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Shinhan Bank Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Shinhan Bank Vietnam

Shinhan Bank Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Empress Tower, 138-142 Hai Ba Trung Street, Da Kao Ward, District 1, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

