Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Shinhan Bank Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Tại Shinhan Bank Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: The METT Tower B, An Khánh, Quận 2, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
· Collaborate with business units to gather, analyze, and document business requirements (BRD/SRS) for banking systems and projects.
· Provide technical consultation and translate business needs into IT specifications for vendors for core banking, internet banking, mobile banking, or other bank business for Custody, Kondor, LOS, etc.
· Manage end-to-end project lifecycles, including planning, coordination with vendors, progress monitoring, and stakeholder reporting.
· Conduct user acceptance testing (UAT) to ensure systems meet business requirements.
· Perform initial troubleshooting and system checks when issues arise, resolving them directly when possible or escalating to vendors for support.
· Support daily operations and system maintenance for platforms banking systems.
· Prepare detailed reports, process diagrams (using UML/BPMN), and presentations for managers, directors, or the Head of ICT.
· Contribute to the continuous improvement of digital banking solutions and operational processes.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Shinhan Bank Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Shinhan Bank Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
