Tuyển Cloud Engineer Hanshow làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 0 - 10000 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Hanshow
- Đồng Nai: Road D3, Nhon Trach 2
- Nhon Phu Industrial Park, Phu Hoi Commune, Nhon Trach District, Dong Nai Province,Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 0 - 10000 Triệu
1. Development of process flow chart/SOP, debugging of key process parameters, DOE, Standard setting and standardization promotion;
2. DFM/PFMEA and FPY setting and process data analysis, optimizing the process through PDCA method, leading the circuit and structure Analysis of structural defects;
3. The establishment of standard working hours can promote production capacity, quality improvement, and the implementation of standard processes through IE techniques.
4. NPI import, plan NPI segment 5M, follow up on project progress and implementation, deliver NPI process and form standard flow, Solution to NPI section issues and factory problems;
5. Design fixtures/tools that can be designed and inspected using CAD/CAM software, PCB Gerber.
6. ECR/ECN/PCN management at the factory end, issuing changes and leading the execution of changes;
7. Familiar with BOM and factory basic data requirements and processes, able to apply standard working hours to evaluate and plan production capacity.
Với Mức Lương 0 - 10000 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
2. Proficient in using office software such as CAD, CAM, etc, IE technique application;
Tại Hanshow Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
year-end bonus
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hanshow
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI