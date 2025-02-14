Tuyển Cloud Engineer Hanshow làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 0 - 10000 Triệu

1. Development of process flow chart/SOP, debugging of key process parameters, DOE, Standard setting and standardization promotion;

2. DFM/PFMEA and FPY setting and process data analysis, optimizing the process through PDCA method, leading the circuit and structure Analysis of structural defects;

3. The establishment of standard working hours can promote production capacity, quality improvement, and the implementation of standard processes through IE techniques.

4. NPI import, plan NPI segment 5M, follow up on project progress and implementation, deliver NPI process and form standard flow, Solution to NPI section issues and factory problems;

5. Design fixtures/tools that can be designed and inspected using CAD/CAM software, PCB Gerber.

6. ECR/ECN/PCN management at the factory end, issuing changes and leading the execution of changes;

7. Familiar with BOM and factory basic data requirements and processes, able to apply standard working hours to evaluate and plan production capacity.