Tuyển Cloud Engineer AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Đồng Nai: Bien Hoa I Industrial Zone, Le Van Duyet Street, Bien Hoa City, Dong Nai

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Plan experiments, test raw materials, and techniques.

- Coordinate with other engineers to support in control operations activities (wastewater treatment process), write technical reports.

- Propose ideas to enhance system, capacity, and efficiency.

- Establish material standards.

- Monitor, evaluate production status, and propose measures to stabilize production.

- Ensure SEQC, 5S in activities.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor Degree in Environmental Engineering.

- In-depth knowledge of wastewater treatment, and environmental protection. Have experience in these fields is preferrable.

- Proficient in English and office computer skills.

- Strong skills in calculation, numerical analysis, and data.

- Effective communication and collaboration skills.

- Detail-oriented and able to work under pressure.

- Fresher is also welcome.

Tại AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY

