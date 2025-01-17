Tuyển Cloud Engineer Capgemini Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Capgemini Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Centre Point, 106 Nguyễn Văn Trỗi, Phường 08, Quận Phú Nhuận, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
About the Role/position
A Release Train Engineer (RTE) is responsible for coordinating and managing the release trains in an agile environment. They will act as a Project Manager, coaching and supporting the implementation of more effective ways of working and using Agile methodology. Overall, the Release Train Engineer plays a crucial role in ensuring the successful delivery of software releases and driving business outcomes in an Agile environment.
Responsibilities:
These are some of the responsibilities that we would expect you to be able to have experiencedelivering.
• Facilitate the Agile Release Train (ART) processes and execution, ensuring alignment across multiple teams and stakeholders.
• Coordinate and facilitate the planning, prioritization, and execution of program increments (PIs) and releases.
• Work closely with Product Owners, Scrum Masters, and other stakeholders to ensure that the release train is meeting its objectives and delivering value to customers.
• Identify and resolve any dependencies, issues, or risks that may impact the timely delivery of the release train.
• Provide visibility and transparency into the progress and health of the release train by tracking key performance metrics and reporting on status to leadership.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Capgemini Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Capgemini Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI