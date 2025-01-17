Tuyển Cloud Engineer Capgemini Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

About the Role/position

A Release Train Engineer (RTE) is responsible for coordinating and managing the release trains in an agile environment. They will act as a Project Manager, coaching and supporting the implementation of more effective ways of working and using Agile methodology. Overall, the Release Train Engineer plays a crucial role in ensuring the successful delivery of software releases and driving business outcomes in an Agile environment.

Responsibilities:

These are some of the responsibilities that we would expect you to be able to have experiencedelivering.

• Facilitate the Agile Release Train (ART) processes and execution, ensuring alignment across multiple teams and stakeholders.

• Coordinate and facilitate the planning, prioritization, and execution of program increments (PIs) and releases.

• Work closely with Product Owners, Scrum Masters, and other stakeholders to ensure that the release train is meeting its objectives and delivering value to customers.

• Identify and resolve any dependencies, issues, or risks that may impact the timely delivery of the release train.

• Provide visibility and transparency into the progress and health of the release train by tracking key performance metrics and reporting on status to leadership.