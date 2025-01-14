Tuyển Customer Success Global Shipping Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 700 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại Global Shipping Co., Ltd.
- Hồ Chí Minh: 88 Bach Dang Street, Ward 2, Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương 500 - 700 USD
Inbound:
- Working with oversea agents to check rate and service for our clients
- Monitoring our client's shipments to avoid any complain from client.
- Follow up and update cargo status for client.
- Checking shipping document.
- Submitting manifest on VNSW and issue A/N for client.
- Follow up payment schedule for carrier/airliner/vendor...
- Others details will be discussed in the interview.
Outbound:
- Receiving PO from sales Team.
- Follow up loading plan of client to advise suitable vessel schedule.
- Contact carriers, co-loader, airlines, truckers to check rate and service for client.
- Arrange booking as plan of customers.
- Submit VGM, SI for carrier timeline.
- Checking and confirm BL .
- Issuing BL for client.
- Send pre-alert for agent once document was done.
Với Mức Lương 500 - 700 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Global Shipping Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Global Shipping Co., Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
