Tuyển Customer Success Global Shipping Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 700 USD

Global Shipping Co., Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/02/2025
Customer Success

Mức lương
500 - 700 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 88 Bach Dang Street, Ward 2, Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương 500 - 700 USD

Inbound:
- Working with oversea agents to check rate and service for our clients
- Monitoring our client's shipments to avoid any complain from client.
- Follow up and update cargo status for client.
- Checking shipping document.
- Submitting manifest on VNSW and issue A/N for client.
- Follow up payment schedule for carrier/airliner/vendor...
- Others details will be discussed in the interview.
Outbound:
- Receiving PO from sales Team.
- Follow up loading plan of client to advise suitable vessel schedule.
- Contact carriers, co-loader, airlines, truckers to check rate and service for client.
- Arrange booking as plan of customers.
- Submit VGM, SI for carrier timeline.
- Checking and confirm BL .
- Issuing BL for client.
- Send pre-alert for agent once document was done.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 88 Bach Dang Str, Ward 02, Tan Binh District, HCM City, VN

