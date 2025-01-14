Tuyển Customer Success Global Shipping Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 700 USD

Inbound:

- Working with oversea agents to check rate and service for our clients

- Monitoring our client's shipments to avoid any complain from client.

- Follow up and update cargo status for client.

- Checking shipping document.

- Submitting manifest on VNSW and issue A/N for client.

- Follow up payment schedule for carrier/airliner/vendor...

- Others details will be discussed in the interview.

Outbound:

- Receiving PO from sales Team.

- Follow up loading plan of client to advise suitable vessel schedule.

- Contact carriers, co-loader, airlines, truckers to check rate and service for client.

- Arrange booking as plan of customers.

- Submit VGM, SI for carrier timeline.

- Checking and confirm BL .

- Issuing BL for client.

- Send pre-alert for agent once document was done.