Tuyển Data Analyst Barsan Global Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 300 - 400 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Analyst Tại Barsan Global Logistics
- Hồ Chí Minh: 558 Đường Võ Văn Kiệt, Cau Kho, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương 300 - 400 USD
This position is available for freshers or internship.
We are looking for new team members ! Be part of our talented team if you want to develop yourself a career in logistics sector under a global brand with great career opportunities. You will be working with our global and local teams to analyze our pricing data, helping to prepare reports and dashboards to support our offices, pricing and sales teams.
• Analyze, organize and share data with relevant business units and overseas offices
• Review data and dashboard periodically to make sure all reports are up-to-date and accurate
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to collect data and coordinate activities
• Stay up-to-date with industry trends and best practices
• Monitor/alert efficiency and business trends in deep level.
• Answer all inquiries related to reports from local and overseas offices
Với Mức Lương 300 - 400 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
* Proficiency in English
Tại Barsan Global Logistics Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Barsan Global Logistics
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
