Tuyển Data Analyst Barsan Global Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 300 - 400 USD

This position is available for freshers or internship.

We are looking for new team members ! Be part of our talented team if you want to develop yourself a career in logistics sector under a global brand with great career opportunities. You will be working with our global and local teams to analyze our pricing data, helping to prepare reports and dashboards to support our offices, pricing and sales teams.

• Analyze, organize and share data with relevant business units and overseas offices

• Review data and dashboard periodically to make sure all reports are up-to-date and accurate

• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to collect data and coordinate activities

• Stay up-to-date with industry trends and best practices

• Monitor/alert efficiency and business trends in deep level.

• Answer all inquiries related to reports from local and overseas offices