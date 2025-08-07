Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH GLOBAL POONGIN VINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Designer Tại Công ty TNHH GLOBAL POONGIN VINA
- Hồ Chí Minh: Victory Tower, 318
- 320 Nguyễn Oanh, Phường Gò Vấp
Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Develop and manage styles from design concept to top of production.
• Use tech packs to specify measurements, construction details, size, grading and proto reviews to ensure Alternative Apparel’s standards are met consistently across styles and areas of business.
• Be responsible for ensuring your styles are tracking towards timely fit approvals.
• Optimize sewing methods, consolidate production stages, discuss with pattern makers to improve support.
Participate in meetings, propose sample issues that need attention and quality requirements.
• Immediately reflect on product code issues, accept solutions and report to superiors.
• Discuss pattern form issues with pattern maker, raise fitting issues, and assist with pattern adjustment
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Required proficiency with Optitex, Adobe Illustrator Suite and/or similar CAD applications and MS Office Suite.
Optitex
MS Office Suite
• Technical Designer: around 4 - 5 years of technical design experience with a thorough understanding of the apparel design & development process from inception through production.
around 4 - 5 years of technical design experience
Tại Công ty TNHH GLOBAL POONGIN VINA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH GLOBAL POONGIN VINA
