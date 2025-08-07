Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH GLOBAL POONGIN VINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Develop and manage styles from design concept to top of production.

• Use tech packs to specify measurements, construction details, size, grading and proto reviews to ensure Alternative Apparel’s standards are met consistently across styles and areas of business.

• Be responsible for ensuring your styles are tracking towards timely fit approvals.

• Optimize sewing methods, consolidate production stages, discuss with pattern makers to improve support.

Participate in meetings, propose sample issues that need attention and quality requirements.

• Immediately reflect on product code issues, accept solutions and report to superiors.

• Discuss pattern form issues with pattern maker, raise fitting issues, and assist with pattern adjustment