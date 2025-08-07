Tuyển Designer Công Ty TNHH NexGenus làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

About NexGenus

NexGenus, based in the vibrant hub of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, is a global leader in providing innovative talent solutions to businesses worldwide. We specialise in connecting organizations with top-tier professionals across industries, empowering them to scale, innovate, and thrive in today’s dynamic global market. From startups to multinational corporations, NexGenus delivers tailored workforce strategies designed to meet the unique needs of each client. Our mission is to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity, offering seamless, efficient, and scalable solutions that drive business success.

By partnering with NexGenus, businesses gain access to a trusted, globally connected ally, dedicated to helping them achieve their workforce goals with agility and precision.

About this Role

We are seeking a skilled and detail-oriented Kitchen Designer / Joinery Draftsperson to join our Nexgenus Vietnam team. Working closely with our Australian clients, you will be responsible for preparing precise and production-ready joinery drawings, transforming conceptual designs into high-quality cabinetry and kitchen solutions for residential and commercial projects.

You will collaborate with designers, project managers, and factory teams to ensure accuracy, buildability, and alignment with client specifications. This role is ideal for a candidate with a passion for craftsmanship, problem-solving, and high-end interior fit-outs.