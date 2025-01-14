Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AVISPLUS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Tầng 1, tòa Ban cơ yếu Chính Phủ, số 51 Quan Nhân, P.Nhân Chính, Q.Thanh Xuân - TP.Hà Nội., Quận Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing

Identify the right partners and build the relationship & collaboration with partners (international partners, mainly in US, Canada and Europe) to achieve business goal

Build brand image on social media, forums and relevant communities.

Create useful and compelling content for guest blog and other content for partnership activities

Track and analyze engagement metrics for partnership and community development activities

Develop campaigns that drive traffic, improve customer engagement, leads and sales

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Proficiency in the English language is key (IELTS 7.0 or equivalent)

Experiences in partnership development highly preferred

Experiences in social media content creation and familiarity with communication channels highly preferred

Basic knowledge in marketing and eCommerce preferred

Strong research skill

Excellent writing skills in diverse content forms

Attention to detail and ability to produce creative pieces

Ability to manage yourself, but also work within a team

Quyền Lợi Được Hưởng

Salary: 10M-20M

Participation in summer trips and regular outdoor team-building activities.

Full insurance coverage.

Project milestone bonuses, holiday bonuses, and other incentives.

Leave and holiday policies according to current regulations.

Young, dynamic working environment and fast-paced development.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

