Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AVISPLUS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AVISPLUS
- Hà Nội:
- Tầng 1, tòa Ban cơ yếu Chính Phủ, số 51 Quan Nhân, P.Nhân Chính, Q.Thanh Xuân
- TP.Hà Nội., Quận Thanh Xuân
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 10 - 20 Triệu
Identify the right partners and build the relationship & collaboration with partners (international partners, mainly in US, Canada and Europe) to achieve business goal
Build brand image on social media, forums and relevant communities.
Create useful and compelling content for guest blog and other content for partnership activities
Track and analyze engagement metrics for partnership and community development activities
Develop campaigns that drive traffic, improve customer engagement, leads and sales
Với Mức Lương 10 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experiences in partnership development highly preferred
Experiences in social media content creation and familiarity with communication channels highly preferred
Basic knowledge in marketing and eCommerce preferred
Strong research skill
Excellent writing skills in diverse content forms
Attention to detail and ability to produce creative pieces
Ability to manage yourself, but also work within a team
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AVISPLUS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Participation in summer trips and regular outdoor team-building activities.
Full insurance coverage.
Project milestone bonuses, holiday bonuses, and other incentives.
Leave and holiday policies according to current regulations.
Young, dynamic working environment and fast-paced development.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AVISPLUS
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI