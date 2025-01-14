Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AVISPLUS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AVISPLUS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/02/2025
Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AVISPLUS

Mức lương
10 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Tầng 1, tòa Ban cơ yếu Chính Phủ, số 51 Quan Nhân, P.Nhân Chính, Q.Thanh Xuân

- TP.Hà Nội., Quận Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 10 - 20 Triệu

Identify the right partners and build the relationship & collaboration with partners (international partners, mainly in US, Canada and Europe) to achieve business goal
Build brand image on social media, forums and relevant communities.
Create useful and compelling content for guest blog and other content for partnership activities
Track and analyze engagement metrics for partnership and community development activities
Develop campaigns that drive traffic, improve customer engagement, leads and sales

Với Mức Lương 10 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Proficiency in the English language is key (IELTS 7.0 or equivalent)
Experiences in partnership development highly preferred
Experiences in social media content creation and familiarity with communication channels highly preferred
Basic knowledge in marketing and eCommerce preferred
Strong research skill
Excellent writing skills in diverse content forms
Attention to detail and ability to produce creative pieces
Ability to manage yourself, but also work within a team

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AVISPLUS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 10M-20M
Participation in summer trips and regular outdoor team-building activities.
Full insurance coverage.
Project milestone bonuses, holiday bonuses, and other incentives.
Leave and holiday policies according to current regulations.
Young, dynamic working environment and fast-paced development.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AVISPLUS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 1 Tòa nhà ban cơ yếu chính phủ, số 51 Đường Quan Nhân, Phường Nhân Chính, Quận Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

