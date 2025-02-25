Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH BUYMED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 19 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH BUYMED
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 29/03/2025
Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BUYMED

Mức lương
13 - 19 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Vincom Đồng Khởi,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 13 - 19 Triệu

Content Creation & Optimization:
Develop high-quality, compelling product descriptions that highlight key selling points, product benefits, and unique features.
Ensure content is structured like a sales kit, making it easy for pharmacies to understand and promote the product.
Maintain consistency in tone and style across all product listings to enhance brand image.
SEO & Conversion Optimization:
Implement SEO best practices to improve product visibility on the platform.
Optimize content to drive higher engagement and conversion rates.
Market & Competitor Analysis:
Research and analyze competitor product listings to ensure that content remains competitive and attractive.
Stay updated with industry trends to continuously improve content strategy.
Cross-functional Collaboration:
Work closely with Commercial and Marketing teams to align content with sales strategies.
Collaborate with design teams to enhance product presentation with visuals, infographics, and videos.
Content Management & Reporting:
Regularly audit and update product content to ensure accuracy, compliance, and relevance.
Track content performance using analytics tools and provide insights for continuous improvement.

Với Mức Lương 13 - 19 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Pharmacy, E-commerce, or a related field.
1-2 years of experience in content writing, e-commerce, digital marketing, or product content management for Medicine/ Healthcare.
Strong writing skills with the ability to create persuasive, informative, and engaging product descriptions.
SEO knowledge and experience in content optimization.
Familiarity with e-commerce platforms, CMS tools, and digital marketing.
Ability to analyze content performance and make data-driven improvements.
Excellent attention to detail, creativity, and time management.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BUYMED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Work Environment: Buymed is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees
Salary and Benefits:
Salary Negotiation: Opportunities for salary discussions and adjustments based on performance and market conditions.
Annual Performance and Salary Review: Regular evaluations to discuss performance and adjust compensation as needed.
Social Insurance: Comprehensive social insurance coverage based on full salary.
Additional Insurance benefit: Coverage through Healthcare Insurance for added security and peace of mind.
Medical Checkup: Regular health checkups to ensure your well-being.
Annual Leave: 15 days of paid annual leave to support work-life balance.
Parking Allowance: Financial support for parking expenses.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BUYMED

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 28bis Mạc Đĩnh Chi, phường Đa Kao

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

