Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH BUYMED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 19 Triệu

Content Creation & Optimization:

Develop high-quality, compelling product descriptions that highlight key selling points, product benefits, and unique features.

Ensure content is structured like a sales kit, making it easy for pharmacies to understand and promote the product.

Maintain consistency in tone and style across all product listings to enhance brand image.

SEO & Conversion Optimization:

Implement SEO best practices to improve product visibility on the platform.

Optimize content to drive higher engagement and conversion rates.

Market & Competitor Analysis:

Research and analyze competitor product listings to ensure that content remains competitive and attractive.

Stay updated with industry trends to continuously improve content strategy.

Cross-functional Collaboration:

Work closely with Commercial and Marketing teams to align content with sales strategies.

Collaborate with design teams to enhance product presentation with visuals, infographics, and videos.

Content Management & Reporting:

Regularly audit and update product content to ensure accuracy, compliance, and relevance.

Track content performance using analytics tools and provide insights for continuous improvement.

Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Pharmacy, E-commerce, or a related field.

1-2 years of experience in content writing, e-commerce, digital marketing, or product content management for Medicine/ Healthcare.

Strong writing skills with the ability to create persuasive, informative, and engaging product descriptions.

SEO knowledge and experience in content optimization.

Familiarity with e-commerce platforms, CMS tools, and digital marketing.

Ability to analyze content performance and make data-driven improvements.

Excellent attention to detail, creativity, and time management.

Work Environment: Buymed is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees

Salary and Benefits:

Salary Negotiation: Opportunities for salary discussions and adjustments based on performance and market conditions.

Annual Performance and Salary Review: Regular evaluations to discuss performance and adjust compensation as needed.

Social Insurance: Comprehensive social insurance coverage based on full salary.

Additional Insurance benefit: Coverage through Healthcare Insurance for added security and peace of mind.

Medical Checkup: Regular health checkups to ensure your well-being.

Annual Leave: 15 days of paid annual leave to support work-life balance.

Parking Allowance: Financial support for parking expenses.

