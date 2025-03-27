Tuyển Digital Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 USD

Tuyển Digital Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 27/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/04/2025
Navigos Search

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
20 - 25 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 USD

As an HR Senior Specialist specializing in recruitment and training, you will play a vital role in our HR team in acquiring the best talents for our organization, as well as in managing the training activities of employees. not only for the head office, but also support that of remoted sites and branches. Additionally, you will collaborate with other HR team members on various tasks and projects as needed. Reporting line: HR Director
Key Responsibilities:
1. Talent Acquisition – 70%
• Develop the recruitment channels and recruitment strategies to attract qualified candidates, particularly in the construction and real estate sectors.
• Source candidates through various channels, including headhunting services, job boards, social media, and networking events.
• Screen resumes and applications to identify potential candidates.
• Conduct preliminary interviews and assessments to evaluate candidate suitability.
• Coordinate and schedule interviews with hiring managers.
• Plan and carry out events for hiring new employees if required.
• Maintain and update the applicant tracking system and recruitment databases.
• Contribute to the enhancement of recruitment processes and candidate experiences.
• Prepare recruitment reports and metrics as needed.
• Report on trends and prospects for the recruitment market.
2. Training & Development – 30%
• Perform the necessary survey to identify the training needs among employees, and propose suitable training plan
• Manage the records of training activity, training result, and training expense, etc.
• Manage the Technical Qualifications and Certification
• Prepared training report as needed.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

