Tuyển Digital Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 USD

As an HR Senior Specialist specializing in recruitment and training, you will play a vital role in our HR team in acquiring the best talents for our organization, as well as in managing the training activities of employees. not only for the head office, but also support that of remoted sites and branches. Additionally, you will collaborate with other HR team members on various tasks and projects as needed. Reporting line: HR Director

Key Responsibilities:

1. Talent Acquisition – 70%

• Develop the recruitment channels and recruitment strategies to attract qualified candidates, particularly in the construction and real estate sectors.

• Source candidates through various channels, including headhunting services, job boards, social media, and networking events.

• Screen resumes and applications to identify potential candidates.

• Conduct preliminary interviews and assessments to evaluate candidate suitability.

• Coordinate and schedule interviews with hiring managers.

• Plan and carry out events for hiring new employees if required.

• Maintain and update the applicant tracking system and recruitment databases.

• Contribute to the enhancement of recruitment processes and candidate experiences.

• Prepare recruitment reports and metrics as needed.

• Report on trends and prospects for the recruitment market.

2. Training & Development – 30%

• Perform the necessary survey to identify the training needs among employees, and propose suitable training plan

• Manage the records of training activity, training result, and training expense, etc.

• Manage the Technical Qualifications and Certification

• Prepared training report as needed.