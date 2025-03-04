Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Aiwize làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Aiwize làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Cổ Phần Aiwize
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/04/2025
Công Ty Cổ Phần Aiwize

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Aiwize

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 140 Nguyễn Văn Thủ, phường Đa Kao, Quận 1, HCM, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop and execute AI-driven marketing campaigns across various digital platforms.
Manage and grow Facebook, TikTok & YouTube channels, optimizing content for engagement and reach.
Facebook
,
TikTok & YouTube channels
Create and edit marketing assets using Adobe Premiere Pro CC and Adobe Photoshop.
Adobe Premiere Pro CC
Adobe Photoshop
Support paid media efforts (ads management experience is a plus).
paid media efforts
Monitor, analyze, and report on campaign performance, continuously optimizing strategies.
Engage with the online community, responding to inquiries and feedback.
Stay updated on industry trends and AI applications in marketing.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Required Qualifications
1-2 years of experience in Marketing or Social Media Management.
1-2 years of experience
Fluent in English (overseas study experience is a plus).
Fluent in English
Proficiency in Adobe Premiere Pro CC & Adobe Photoshop for content creation.
Proficiency in Adobe Premiere Pro CC & Adobe Photoshop
Strong sense of responsibility, proactive, and available for timely responses during working hours.
Strong sense of responsibility
Preferred Qualifications
Experience in building and growing Facebook/TikTok/YouTube channels.
building and growing Facebook
/
TikTok/YouTube channels
Familiarity with running and optimizing digital ads (e.g., Facebook Ads, Google Ads).
running and optimizing digital ads
Knowledge of AI tools or AI-driven marketing strategies.
AI-driven marketing strategies

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Aiwize Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Hybrid working mode but full-time commitment required.
Hybrid
mode
full-time commitment
.
Opportunity to learn and work in a sociable and dynamic environment.
sociable
Attractive yearly bonuses based on performance.
Attractive yearly bonuses
Annual company trip and internal events.
Annual company trip
internal events
Dynamic and sociable working environment with exciting challenges.
Dynamic and sociable working environment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Aiwize

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần Aiwize

Công Ty Cổ Phần Aiwize

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: L17-11, Tầng 17, Tòa nhà Vincom Center, 72 Lê Thánh Tôn, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

