Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Aiwize làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 140 Nguyễn Văn Thủ, phường Đa Kao, Quận 1, HCM, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop and execute AI-driven marketing campaigns across various digital platforms.

Manage and grow Facebook, TikTok & YouTube channels, optimizing content for engagement and reach.

Facebook

,

TikTok & YouTube channels

Create and edit marketing assets using Adobe Premiere Pro CC and Adobe Photoshop.

Adobe Premiere Pro CC

Adobe Photoshop

Support paid media efforts (ads management experience is a plus).

paid media efforts

Monitor, analyze, and report on campaign performance, continuously optimizing strategies.

Engage with the online community, responding to inquiries and feedback.

Stay updated on industry trends and AI applications in marketing.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Required Qualifications

1-2 years of experience in Marketing or Social Media Management.

1-2 years of experience

Fluent in English (overseas study experience is a plus).

Fluent in English

Proficiency in Adobe Premiere Pro CC & Adobe Photoshop for content creation.

Proficiency in Adobe Premiere Pro CC & Adobe Photoshop

Strong sense of responsibility, proactive, and available for timely responses during working hours.

Strong sense of responsibility

Preferred Qualifications

Experience in building and growing Facebook/TikTok/YouTube channels.

building and growing Facebook

/

TikTok/YouTube channels

Familiarity with running and optimizing digital ads (e.g., Facebook Ads, Google Ads).

running and optimizing digital ads

Knowledge of AI tools or AI-driven marketing strategies.

AI-driven marketing strategies

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Aiwize Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Hybrid working mode but full-time commitment required.

Hybrid

mode

full-time commitment

.

Opportunity to learn and work in a sociable and dynamic environment.

sociable

Attractive yearly bonuses based on performance.

Attractive yearly bonuses

Annual company trip and internal events.

Annual company trip

internal events

Dynamic and sociable working environment with exciting challenges.

Dynamic and sociable working environment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Aiwize

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin