Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Aiwize làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Aiwize
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 140 Nguyễn Văn Thủ, phường Đa Kao, Quận 1, HCM, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Develop and execute AI-driven marketing campaigns across various digital platforms.
Manage and grow Facebook, TikTok & YouTube channels, optimizing content for engagement and reach.
Facebook
,
TikTok & YouTube channels
Create and edit marketing assets using Adobe Premiere Pro CC and Adobe Photoshop.
Adobe Premiere Pro CC
Adobe Photoshop
Support paid media efforts (ads management experience is a plus).
paid media efforts
Monitor, analyze, and report on campaign performance, continuously optimizing strategies.
Engage with the online community, responding to inquiries and feedback.
Stay updated on industry trends and AI applications in marketing.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
1-2 years of experience in Marketing or Social Media Management.
1-2 years of experience
Fluent in English (overseas study experience is a plus).
Fluent in English
Proficiency in Adobe Premiere Pro CC & Adobe Photoshop for content creation.
Proficiency in Adobe Premiere Pro CC & Adobe Photoshop
Strong sense of responsibility, proactive, and available for timely responses during working hours.
Strong sense of responsibility
Preferred Qualifications
Experience in building and growing Facebook/TikTok/YouTube channels.
building and growing Facebook
/
TikTok/YouTube channels
Familiarity with running and optimizing digital ads (e.g., Facebook Ads, Google Ads).
running and optimizing digital ads
Knowledge of AI tools or AI-driven marketing strategies.
AI-driven marketing strategies
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Aiwize Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Hybrid
mode
full-time commitment
.
Opportunity to learn and work in a sociable and dynamic environment.
sociable
Attractive yearly bonuses based on performance.
Attractive yearly bonuses
Annual company trip and internal events.
Annual company trip
internal events
Dynamic and sociable working environment with exciting challenges.
Dynamic and sociable working environment
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Aiwize
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI