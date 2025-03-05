Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH CITRUS MEDIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 26 Huynh Khuong Ninh, Da Kao, District 1,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 1

Digital Marketing

1. Digital Strategy Development

Work with the marketing team to develop and execute digital marketing strategies aligned with business objectives.

Identify key target audiences and create tailored campaigns to maximize engagement.

2. Content Creation & Management

Develop engaging and relevant content for social media, websites, blogs, and email campaigns.

Maintain brand consistency in messaging, tone, and visuals across all digital platforms.

Manage the content calendar, ensuring timely and consistent updates.

3. Social Media Management

Oversee and curate content for social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, etc.).

Monitor trends, analyze engagement metrics, and optimize content for better performance.

Engage with followers, respond to comments, and manage customer interactions.

4. Paid Advertising Campaigns

Plan, execute, and optimize paid ad campaigns on platforms like Google Ads, Facebook Ads, and display networks.

Track campaign performance, analyze data, and adjust strategies to improve ROI.

5. Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

Conduct keyword research and implement SEO strategies to enhance website visibility.

Monitor and analyze SEO performance, making improvements to boost organic traffic and rankings.

6. Email Marketing

Design and implement email marketing campaigns to nurture leads and retain customers.

Segment email lists, create compelling content, and measure campaign effectiveness.

7. Analytics & Reporting

Track and analyze key performance metrics across all digital channels.

Provide insights and recommendations based on data analysis to enhance strategies and drive results.

8. Website Management

Collaborate with the web development team to ensure website optimization for user experience, performance, and conversions.

Regularly update website content and troubleshoot technical issues as needed.

Requirements:

Fluent in English

Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Communications, Business, or related field.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Creative thinking and ability to generate innovative ideas.

Analytical mindset with the ability to interpret data and draw actionable insights.

Knowledge of current digital marketing trends and best practices.

Excellent organizational and time management skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Strong attention to detail and commitment to delivering high-quality work.

Benefits:

Competitive salary, based on skills and experience.

Career advancement opportunities to higher positions

Team-building activities, company trips, and internal events to strengthen team bonding.

Work in the dynamic media industry, gain exposure to exciting events, and expand your professional network.

How to Apply:

