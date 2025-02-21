Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Âm Nhạc Yamaha Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Âm Nhạc Yamaha Việt Nam
- Hà Nội: Aeon Mall Hà Đông
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Key responsibilities and duties
• Manage people, store operations and environment to achieve sales, service, customer satisfaction, and profitability goals
• Motivate staff enthusiasm, help stores to achieve monthly sales target.
• Schedule shifts for employees weekly/monthly (schedule varies by season).
• Manage and ensure the work progress of each employee at the store.
• Train, develop, and build sales skills and communication skills for the staff.
• Manage and ensure the assets and goods in the allocated store area.
• Monitor and ensure the availability of goods at the store.
• Check and reconcile inventory with related departments monthly.
• Ensure the sales point is always neat and clean.
• Prepare sales reports, customer reach metrics, and other required reports.
• Develop sales plans, coordinate with related departments to propose promotional programs.
• Other tasks assigned by superiors
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Âm Nhạc Yamaha Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Âm Nhạc Yamaha Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
