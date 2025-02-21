Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Âm Nhạc Yamaha Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Key responsibilities and duties

• Manage people, store operations and environment to achieve sales, service, customer satisfaction, and profitability goals

• Motivate staff enthusiasm, help stores to achieve monthly sales target.

• Schedule shifts for employees weekly/monthly (schedule varies by season).

• Manage and ensure the work progress of each employee at the store.

• Train, develop, and build sales skills and communication skills for the staff.

• Manage and ensure the assets and goods in the allocated store area.

• Monitor and ensure the availability of goods at the store.

• Check and reconcile inventory with related departments monthly.

• Ensure the sales point is always neat and clean.

• Prepare sales reports, customer reach metrics, and other required reports.

• Develop sales plans, coordinate with related departments to propose promotional programs.

• Other tasks assigned by superiors