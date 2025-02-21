Tuyển Digital Marketing Sedo Vina Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Sedo Vina Co.,ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: 364/1A Phan Văn Trị P.5 Gò Vấp TP HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Established in 1994, we are textile products manufacturer with more than 5,000 workers and producing diverse textile products such as home furnishing & organizers, textile bags, camping tents and children products for world renown retailers.
We are looking for passionate and committed member to join our team.
Roles and Responsibility:
- Working with Product developer/Merchandiser in charge of new development for new product:
- Involve in product design and material selection process
- Prepare materials for sample production, conduct tests to verify suitability of the materials
- Check and verify product requirements
- Work with sample production team to produce samples according to the design and requirements
- Calculate cost breakdown and submit price of product to customers
- Compile project time plan and manage project process in order to develop product in-time.
- Liaise with customers and follow-up on customers' requests.
- Cooperate with relevant departments to ensure smooth transition from product development to mass production.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
