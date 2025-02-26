Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Roha Dyechem Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Roha Dyechem Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: LÔ EB9, ĐƯỜNG 19A, KCN Hiệp Phước (Giai đoạn 2), Xã Hiệp Phước , Huyện Nhà Bè, TPHCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Quality System Management
• Establish, maintain, and ensure compliance with the company’s quality management system according to HACCP, ISO 22000, GMP, Halal, and regulatory certifications (Quality & HSE, feed).
• Set up internal audit program to evaluate and control the compliance and procedures according to quality policies and safety regulations.
• Regularly update and implement regulatory and legal requirements related to our operations (Quality & HSE, feed).
2. Product Quality Control & Compliance
• Control raw materials, semi-finished products, finished goods, and non-conforming products meet relevant standards.
• Monitor manufacturing process (5M) to meet the specifications for each product.
• Make plan & conduct periodic product testing, industrial hygiene, water, measuring equipment calibration & inspection.
• Plan and execute supplier audits, pest control based on required standards and regulations.
3. Customer Complaint Handling, Continuous Improvement & Supporting Sale team
• Work closely with related departments to resolve product quality issues and customer complaints.
• Support and provide recommendations for product quality improvements and customer requirement.
• Build and update product specifications in the SAP system.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Roha Dyechem Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Roha Dyechem Việt Nam
