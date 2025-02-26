Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Roha Dyechem Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Quality System Management

• Establish, maintain, and ensure compliance with the company’s quality management system according to HACCP, ISO 22000, GMP, Halal, and regulatory certifications (Quality & HSE, feed).

• Set up internal audit program to evaluate and control the compliance and procedures according to quality policies and safety regulations.

• Regularly update and implement regulatory and legal requirements related to our operations (Quality & HSE, feed).

2. Product Quality Control & Compliance

• Control raw materials, semi-finished products, finished goods, and non-conforming products meet relevant standards.

• Monitor manufacturing process (5M) to meet the specifications for each product.

• Make plan & conduct periodic product testing, industrial hygiene, water, measuring equipment calibration & inspection.

• Plan and execute supplier audits, pest control based on required standards and regulations.

3. Customer Complaint Handling, Continuous Improvement & Supporting Sale team

• Work closely with related departments to resolve product quality issues and customer complaints.

• Support and provide recommendations for product quality improvements and customer requirement.

• Build and update product specifications in the SAP system.