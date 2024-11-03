Tuyển Sản xuất Panasonic Vietnam Co., Ltd. Pro Company làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sản xuất Tại Panasonic Vietnam Co., Ltd. Pro Company
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hưng Yên: Plot G2
- Thang Long II IP
- Yen My
- Hung Yen, Yên Mỹ
Mô Tả Công Việc Sản xuất Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
We're looking for a talent who willing work at R&D Center with job description below:
- Research, evaluate part compressor and refrigerator
- Make plan & conduct testing performance reliability, safety
- Conduct schedule meeting & corporate with related department for develop parts
- Calculate & design cooling system of refrigerator
- Make report to Manager if any
- Other tasks following as assigned
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Bachelor's degree in Air-conditioned Machine and Thermal, Cold Thermon, Thermal Technique, Heat Industry or related
- Have about 1-2 years' experience in Compressor using for refrigerator, air-conditioner, chiller, ...
- Intermediate English (or Japanese)
- Be able to understand technical documents (standard, drawing, specification)
- Manage projects, progress.
- Ready to work overtime, business trip if needed
Tại Panasonic Vietnam Co., Ltd. Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Receive 100% salary and participate in Social Insurance (including probation period)
- Bonus twice a year, annual salary increases, bonus on holidays of the year
- Shuttle bus from Hanoi (inner city, Dong Anh), Hai Duong, Hung Yen, Bac Ninh
- Health insurance 24/24
- Free internal training courses from Company and Panasonic Corporation
- Allowances of English and Japanese certificate; master's degree in Japan
- Various kinds of welfare regimes to meet spiritual needs such as travel, sports day, family day, annual event organized by the company, etc.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Panasonic Vietnam Co., Ltd. Pro Company
