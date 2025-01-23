Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CJ CGV Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CJ CGV Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/03/2025
CJ CGV Vietnam

Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại CJ CGV Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

JOB PURPOSES:
• To be responsible for all architect tasks, building design, studying architectural layouts …
• To produce design drawings and rendering design works.
• To review of design proposals and check all technical drawings.
• To coordinate with Site Dev. Team/Landlords/Consultants/Designers
• To compile designs for the project;
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Work with Design Team at Head Quarter, coordinating tasks to office in Korea
• Report work progress to Board of Manager and PM
• Execute architectural drawings and Interior design

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

JOB REQUIREMENTS:
Education background:
• Candidate must possess at least a Bachelor's Degree in Design/Architecture or equivalent.

Tại CJ CGV Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CJ CGV Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CJ CGV Vietnam

CJ CGV Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Floor 2, Rivera Park Saigon, 7/28 Thanh Thai, District 10, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

