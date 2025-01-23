Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CJ CGV Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

JOB PURPOSES:

• To be responsible for all architect tasks, building design, studying architectural layouts …

• To produce design drawings and rendering design works.

• To review of design proposals and check all technical drawings.

• To coordinate with Site Dev. Team/Landlords/Consultants/Designers

• To compile designs for the project;

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Work with Design Team at Head Quarter, coordinating tasks to office in Korea

• Report work progress to Board of Manager and PM

• Execute architectural drawings and Interior design