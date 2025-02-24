Tuyển IT Helpdesk VPĐD Carmel Clothing Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Fl2 Thăng Long Bld, No.6 Thăng Long, P.4, Tân Bình

• Sourcing and developing Vietnam fabric knitting and woven,

• Collaborating with the Vietnam fabric mills to make sure the correct quality is delivered to garments manufacturers including performing fabric AQL inspection.

• Approving fabric for factories before cutting based on approved bulk hanger.

• Giving standards and solutions for fabric quality issues.

• Minimal 5-year experience in the same job.

• Knowledge of fabric knitting and woven

• Good communication in English both speaking and writing,

• Excellent communication internally and externally.

• Problem-solving skills

• Willing to travel.

Khác

Salary negotiable

