Tuyển IT Helpdesk VPĐD Carmel Clothing Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Helpdesk Tại VPĐD Carmel Clothing Ltd
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Fl2 Thăng Long Bld, No.6 Thăng Long, P.4, Tân Bình
Mô Tả Công Việc IT Helpdesk Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Sourcing and developing Vietnam fabric knitting and woven,
• Collaborating with the Vietnam fabric mills to make sure the correct quality is delivered to garments manufacturers including performing fabric AQL inspection.
• Approving fabric for factories before cutting based on approved bulk hanger.
• Giving standards and solutions for fabric quality issues.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Minimal 5-year experience in the same job.
Minimal 5-year experience in the same job
• Knowledge of fabric knitting and woven
• Good communication in English both speaking and writing,
• Excellent communication internally and externally.
• Problem-solving skills
• Willing to travel.
Tại VPĐD Carmel Clothing Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Khác
Salary negotiable
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VPĐD Carmel Clothing Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
