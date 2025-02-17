Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán công nợ Tại Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa Nhà Xưởng Tiêu Chuẩn F, Lô Va. 06
- 08
- 10c, Đường số 17, Khu Chế Xuất Tân Thuận, Phường Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7, Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán công nợ Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
We are seeking a detail-oriented AR/AP Accountant to manage all aspects of accounts receivable and accounts payable. The ideal candidate will be responsible for invoicing, processing payments, reconciling accounts, and maintaining accurate financial records. This role is essential in ensuring smooth cash flow and supporting the overall financial health of the company.
Key Responsibilities:
1. Management of receivables (AR):
• Track and update customer lists, sales contracts, and accounts receivable.
• Prepare and send sales invoices and receipts on time to customers.
• Check and compare receivables data with sales departments and customers.
• Track the payment status of customers, remind and urge payment on time.
• Make periodic receivables reports (weekly, monthly, quarterly) and warn of overdue debts.
2. Accounts Payable (AP) Management:
• Track and update supplier lists, purchase agreements, and liabilities.
• Check the validity of invoices and purchase documents before payment.
• Make a plan to pay debts on time, avoid delays or penalty costs.
• Reconcile debts with suppliers periodically or upon request.
• Prepare periodic reports on debts and liabilities and support the handling of arising disputes (if any).
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited
