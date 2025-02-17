Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/03/2025
Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited

Kế toán công nợ

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán công nợ Tại Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa Nhà Xưởng Tiêu Chuẩn F, Lô Va. 06

- 08

- 10c, Đường số 17, Khu Chế Xuất Tân Thuận, Phường Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7, Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán công nợ Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are seeking a detail-oriented AR/AP Accountant to manage all aspects of accounts receivable and accounts payable. The ideal candidate will be responsible for invoicing, processing payments, reconciling accounts, and maintaining accurate financial records. This role is essential in ensuring smooth cash flow and supporting the overall financial health of the company.
Key Responsibilities:
1. Management of receivables (AR):
• Track and update customer lists, sales contracts, and accounts receivable.
• Prepare and send sales invoices and receipts on time to customers.
• Check and compare receivables data with sales departments and customers.
• Track the payment status of customers, remind and urge payment on time.
• Make periodic receivables reports (weekly, monthly, quarterly) and warn of overdue debts.
2. Accounts Payable (AP) Management:
• Track and update supplier lists, purchase agreements, and liabilities.
• Check the validity of invoices and purchase documents before payment.
• Make a plan to pay debts on time, avoid delays or penalty costs.
• Reconcile debts with suppliers periodically or upon request.
• Prepare periodic reports on debts and liabilities and support the handling of arising disputes (if any).

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited

Momentum Industrial (Vietnam) Limited

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 2nd Floor, Standard Factory F, Lot Va. 06-08-10c, Street 17, Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone, Tan Thuan Dong Ward, District 7, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

