Tuyển Kế toán thuế Công ty TNHH Tech JDI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu

Mức lương 8 - 11 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán thuế Với Mức Lương 8 - 11 Triệu

Role & Responsibilities

● In charge of accounting for some customers

● Coordinating accounting functions and programs.

● Preparing financial reports.

● Maintaining and reconciling balance sheet and general ledger accounts.

● Assisting with annual audit preparations.

● Investigating and resolving audit findings, account discrepancies, and issues of non-compliance.

● Knowledge of taxes, filing and calculating taxes.

● Contributing to the development of new or amended accounting systems, programs, and procedures.

● Performing other accounting duties.

● Archive documents: filing documents, Debit advice, Credit advice, Bank statement...

● Coordinate with related agencies, have experience working with banks and tax authorities

● Assist in all accounting system and verify Documents and invoices

● Other tasks assigned by Line Manager

Với Mức Lương 8 - 11 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

● Bachelor's degree in accounting or finance required.

● From 1 year experience as a General Accountant or working at an accounting service company.

● Working knowledge of tax laws.

● Strong communication skills, both written and verbal in English and Vietnamese.

● Strong organizational and stress management skills.

● Proficiency in Microsoft Office, particularly with Excel.

● Ability to work with little to no supervision.

● Good in MS (Word, Excel, Power point...) is required

● Dynamic, enthusiastic high sense of responsibility, integrity with “CAN DO” attitude

● Good interpersonal skills and commitment to the accounting profession.

Tại Công ty TNHH Tech JDI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

● Dynamic, young and friendly environment with enjoyable staff activities

● Laptop

● Base salary package

● Annual leaves with 14 days, 04 days medical leave & 01 birthday leave

● Performance based reward and recognition

● Healthcare package, sponsored football clubs, company trip and teambuilding

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Tech JDI

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin